People Are Shook After Footage Showed The Alleged North Korea Killer Wearing An “LOL” Shirt

news

"The most 2017 assassin ever."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 15, 2017, at 2:25 p.m. ET

As if the mysterious murder of Kim Jong Nam, the older half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was not unsettling enough...

Jung Yeon-je / AFP / Getty Images

On Wednesday, a CCTV still showed the alleged killer of Kim Jong Nam wearing long-sleeve shirt with "LOL" on it.

Malay Mail @malaymail

Exclusive pictures of one of the two North Korean poison needle-wielding female operatives who killed Kim jong-nam… https://t.co/u4hYCCVUId

(Although circumstances around the murder are still unclear and completely shrouded in mystery.)

Folks were like, "well, fuck." If this is not some next-level shit.

shauna @goldengateblond

There's cold, there's ice-cold, and then there's assassinating someone while wearing a shirt that says LOL.

S. Rifai @THE_47th

How much does it suck to be killed by someone who has "LOL" on her shirt. https://t.co/aju0cMdjuu

Some couldn't help but laugh at the sheer brutality and insanity of it all.

Meowlania Trump @phillybosslady

LOL https://t.co/7DupTbOiLl

@woketurk

LOL https://t.co/wNATV3JWtB

Thot Patrol Cola @ClassicxCola

The murder woman is wearing a fucking "LOL" shirt I'm done https://t.co/Uci7J913fB

Many people did note, however, that it was pretty on-trend of her.

Claire Moses @clairemoses

2 0 1 7 https://t.co/o4QcfCrE9u

endless bid @cr3dit

woman suspect in kim jong un half brother assassination captured on cctv wearing an "LOL" shirt. welcome to 2017.

Mazel Tov Cocktail @AdamSerwer

2017 turned "lol nothing matters" into a human being https://t.co/godvKRcNnU

Bruce Arthur @bruce_arthur

the most 2017 assassin ever https://t.co/kPjS6prMqY

"Beautiful, ironic, milliennial North Korean assassin. We live in a BuzzFeed world now." 👀

Tero Kuittinen @teroterotero

Beautiful, ironic, millennial North Korean assassin. We live in Buzzfeed world now. https://t.co/O323m0wCE9

Although someone thought "LOL" was a bit played-out...which only made it all the more fitting.

scientism @mr_scientism

How you know Kim Jong-nam was assassinated by North Korea: killer only had access to outdated memes.

Chelsea Peretti thought this was simply the "scariest shirt" someone on their way to an assassination could wear.

Chelsea Peretti @chelseaperetti

SCARIEST SHIRT AN ASSASSIN CUD EVER WEAR https://t.co/KS47oLdXIO

The jokes then devolved into wildly inappropriate — but hilarious — territory. People called the alleged killer "goals."

marcos △⃘⃒ @marcosidfk

assassin goals https://t.co/RX0V6EbFcM

And an "icon."

Stephen Miller @redsteeze

Icon https://t.co/nIXFah75JD

tawny cat @prissyalt

hashtag iconic https://t.co/qjpPkuDgcR

And relatable?????

Alexa @zelixir

Fuck this is me https://t.co/xfr4KR5Na6

Jen @Jen_Dodgson

If I was going to assassinate someone, I would definitely wear a shirt with lol on it. https://t.co/PvuSPIasG4

21 average @roll_orange

me irl https://t.co/V0cGxTaInd

Some people said that if they were to be assassinated, they'd want her to be the killer. Come on, guys.

hilary duff fan @FranziaMom

love her. kill me next baby https://t.co/9YEXAWYG6E

Ryan Pitkin @pitkin_ryan

I hope my assassin is wearing an LOL tee https://t.co/LIw6MSThuD

This terrifying saga does make for a great YA novel.

Deanna Raybourn @deannaraybourn

So the N Kor assassin is a petite woman wearing an LOL shirt &amp; wielding a syringe of poison. A dozen YA writers started new books today.

Minus all the murder-y stuff.

Andrew Bogusch @AndrewBogusch

@GioCBS this is the greatest story ever told. Except for the death part

