Kim Kardashian Defended Kanye For Wearing A MAGA Hat And, Yes, Everyone's Freaking Out

Say what you want about her, but Mrs. West is ride or die.

Kim Kardashian is defending her husband Kanye West after he went on a Twitter rant expressing his love of President Trump on Wednesday.

Confused? Let's back up. Over the last few days, people on Twitter have become concerned that Kanye may be getting radicalized by the far right before our very eyes.

For one, on Monday, the rapper tweeted out nine clips from a livestream by Dilbert creator Scott Adams. Adams has frequently blogged about supporting Trump, men's rights, and far-right ideologies.

Adams told BuzzFeed News he was totally shocked by Kanye's sudden cosign.

“That’s not the sort of thing anybody can expect,” he said. “Nothing I could expect.”