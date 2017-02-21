BuzzFeed News

This "Jeopardy" Contestant Got Brutally Roasted For Guessing Kanye On A Lil Wayne Lyric

The gag is... the answer was in the clue. Poor, Alex.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on February 21, 2017, at 1:51 p.m. ET

Folks are having a field day after Monday's Jeopardy show, which featured a category matching rappers to their iconic lyrics. As already hilarious as that was, it was this moment that had people both cracking up and confused.

Weezy was in the clue &amp; he guessed Kanye? 🤔 #Jeopardy
LizzLocker @Lizzs_Lockeroom

Weezy was in the clue &amp; he guessed Kanye? 🤔 #Jeopardy

Brave contestant Alex Bourzutschky, a junior at Caltech, buzzed in first after Alex Trebek read off lyrics from the 2011 Lil Wayne hit, "6 Foot 7 Foot."

"Who is Kanye West?" Bourzutschky answered.

It wasn't only that Bourzutschky didn't recognize the lyrics — which was a top Billboard charter — it was that the answer, "Weezy," was in the clue. "You don't want start Weezy 'cause the F is for finisher," the clue read.

There's a rap category in College Jeopardy that states lyrics, one clue included "Weezy F Baby" and this kid just s… https://t.co/rHr67bGu8D
Kevin Taddei @kevtaddei

There's a rap category in College Jeopardy that states lyrics, one clue included "Weezy F Baby" and this kid just s… https://t.co/rHr67bGu8D

People reacted viscerally to it. This person recorded the moment and appeared to have literally choked on the wrong answer.

I was just watching jeopardy and this happened
Jeff McDev @JeffMcDev

I was just watching jeopardy and this happened

"COME ON!" he's heard saying.

Someone else is heard slapping the table at that exact moment.

Street cred: Zero. #jeopardy
M. SUITS @Water_Malones

Street cred: Zero. #jeopardy

This person was heard smacking their lips after Bourzutschky said "Kanye West."

You've got to be kidding me
Makoma Ali 🇰🇳 @WayTooLoose

You've got to be kidding me

"Whose fucking mans is this????" someone joked. Their tweet's been retweeted nearly 14,000 times.

Yo whose fucking mans is this?????
Collin P. Donovan @Donziff

Yo whose fucking mans is this?????

And people came strapped with all the Lil Wayne reaction GIFs.

@Donziff
ju. @trillnae

@Donziff

@Donziff
bam🥀 @Bameron2

@Donziff

And then some.

@wavyballer42 @Donziff
erin @buckupcamper

@wavyballer42 @Donziff

@Lil_Tspoon @Donziff @DezyDavis
Courtney Theophin @ChocoThunder6

@Lil_Tspoon @Donziff @DezyDavis

As understandable (er, maybe) and innocent as the mistake may be, people did not let the guy down easy. And they were still so...so confused.

Weezy F baby and the F is for Fuck you mean Kanye west????? https://t.co/P8k9vERkNW
Audrey @_littleaud

Weezy F baby and the F is for Fuck you mean Kanye west????? https://t.co/P8k9vERkNW

@KennyDucey lol the verse says weezy f and the guy still guessed Kanye. Jeopardy is painful sometimes
Dylan Siemen @DylanSiemen

@KennyDucey lol the verse says weezy f and the guy still guessed Kanye. Jeopardy is painful sometimes

@Jreavez @KennyDucey because every damn song on the radio in weezys prime started off "YOUNG MULA BABY WEEZY F"
Dylan Siemen @DylanSiemen

@Jreavez @KennyDucey because every damn song on the radio in weezys prime started off "YOUNG MULA BABY WEEZY F"

Bourzutschky later told BuzzFeed News he misread the clue, and thought it said "Yeezy" instead of "Weezy."

He said after taping it in January, he knew he&#x27;d regret that mistake. &quot;But I don&#x27;t let these things get to me,&quot; Bourzutschky said. &quot;I went in to the tournament knowing that my weaker areas were pop culture.&quot;
Alex Bourzutschky

He said after taping it in January, he knew he'd regret that mistake.

"But I don't let these things get to me," Bourzutschky said. "I went in to the tournament knowing that my weaker areas were pop culture."

"For what it's worth, I like Lil Wayne better than Kanye," he added.

@Donziff he's never gonna live done this moment. It even says weezy in the lyrics
Sherwin Thomas @SailorSJT

@Donziff he's never gonna live done this moment. It even says weezy in the lyrics

Bourzutschky tweeted shortly after the episode aired that he tried his best. Hey, it happens.

Don't hurt me, I tried my best #jeopardy
Alex Bourzutschky @ANBourzutschky

Don't hurt me, I tried my best #jeopardy

Although he will probably never forget those Wayne lyrics ever again.

In the meantime, we were blessed with Trebek's bars that Twitter user @tole_cover has put against the actual music. Jeopardy was lit Monday night.

I took Alex Trebek rapping on Jeopardy and did the only thing that felt right: Edit it to the music he was quoting.… https://t.co/GtlKET5gXR
Mark @tole_cover

I took Alex Trebek rapping on Jeopardy and did the only thing that felt right: Edit it to the music he was quoting.… https://t.co/GtlKET5gXR

