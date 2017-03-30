BuzzFeed News

This Person Was Hilariously Dragged For Forgetting A Comma And Let It Be A Lesson For Us All

This Person Was Hilariously Dragged For Forgetting A Comma And Let It Be A Lesson For Us All

Rhetoric about "dog p*ssy" ahead. You've been warned.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on March 30, 2017, at 12:11 p.m. ET

A tweet from 2016 had flown virtually under the radar — until now. The user intended to express her admiration for female genitalia, but, because she seemed to have forgotten a comma, it's gotten a bit lost in translation.

The user later told BuzzFeed News she copied someone else's tweet, and hers was entirely a joke from theirs.

It was only this week that people saw the tweet. And they were shooketh.

A long thread of dog reactions was all that was needed to be said.

People who read the statement exactly as it was presented immediately asked for forgiveness from their deity afterward.

And when they realized what she was intending to say, they gained a new appreciation for grammar.

They recognized the importance of using a comma for direct address, and they hugged the comma close.

"Commas be so necessary."

"I now understand why my 2nd grade English teacher stressed the importance of commas so much."

"This is why we learn how to use commas in elementary school."

"Punctuation Matters."

'Cause, dog (in the "dawg" sense), and dogs (in the literal woof sense), we cannot preach enough how important it is, and when it's absolutely imperative, to use that comma.

UPDATE: The user @fuzzycuntkins told BuzzFeed News her tweet was entirely a "joke."

"I saw [it] from someone else and tweeted it again," the said, adding that the original tweet was deleted "because of everyone that replied to it."

