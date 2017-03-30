This Person Was Hilariously Dragged For Forgetting A Comma And Let It Be A Lesson For Us All
Rhetoric about "dog p*ssy" ahead. You've been warned.
A tweet from 2016 had flown virtually under the radar — until now. The user intended to express her admiration for female genitalia, but, because she seemed to have forgotten a comma, it's gotten a bit lost in translation.
It was only this week that people saw the tweet. And they were shooketh.
ADVERTISEMENT
A long thread of dog reactions was all that was needed to be said.
ADVERTISEMENT
People who read the statement exactly as it was presented immediately asked for forgiveness from their deity afterward.
And when they realized what she was intending to say, they gained a new appreciation for grammar.
ADVERTISEMENT
They recognized the importance of using a comma for direct address, and they hugged the comma close.
"Commas be so necessary."
"I now understand why my 2nd grade English teacher stressed the importance of commas so much."
ADVERTISEMENT
"This is why we learn how to use commas in elementary school."
"Punctuation Matters."
'Cause, dog (in the "dawg" sense), and dogs (in the literal woof sense), we cannot preach enough how important it is, and when it's absolutely imperative, to use that comma.
UPDATE: The user @fuzzycuntkins told BuzzFeed News her tweet was entirely a "joke."
"I saw [it] from someone else and tweeted it again," the said, adding that the original tweet was deleted "because of everyone that replied to it."
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.