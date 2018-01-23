People Waited In Long Lines To Try Amazon Go, A Store Built On The Idea Of Not Having To Wait In Line
*Biggie Smalls voice* What's irony?
Amazon has introduced a new concept to ~disrupt~ traditional grocery and retail stores. On Monday, they opened a store in Seattle called Amazon Go, a store with "no checkout," so "you never have to wait in line," the company said.
The grand opening of the first Amazon Go store in downtown Seattle was met with a lot of excitement from eager shoppers and...a long-ass line.
People waited early in the line — which looked like it wrapped around the store and several blocks — all to get into the store. This was, again, to try the nouveau concept of a store with "no line."
People could not help but acknowledge the irony.
ADVERTISEMENT
Which is pretty amusing, tbqh.
It makes you wonder if the company anticipated lines to get into these stores — and if there are ways to mitigate these lines. BuzzFeed News reached out to Amazon to inquire.
Better yet: Perhaps someone should create an app that lets you bypass those lines to bypass those other lines!!!!
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.