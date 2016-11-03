People Are Calling Out Urban Outfitters For Selling $16 Bamboo Earrings

Renée Jackson

She said there are a few commenters on her Facebook post that have disagreed with her and posed the commonly heard question "Different races of people wear these earrings — what makes you think you own them?"

She wanted to clarify that she doesn't think anyone "owns anything," but she has an issue with taking fragments of a culture for fashion without understanding the culture.

"What happens is some people — not just white people— have the tendency to discover something, take it, and they say it’s new, it’s hot and it’s trendy," Jackson said.

"It’s a fashion statement — they don’t want to know about the culture, they just want the look," she added.