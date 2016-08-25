University Of Chicago Tells Freshmen It Doesn't Support "Trigger Warnings" Or "Safe Spaces"

Jim Young / Reuters

In a letter sent to incoming freshmen, the University of Chicago said it does not support "so-called trigger warnings" and "safe spaces" on campus.

The letter first congratulated the class of 2020 on their admittance — then went in to one of the private school's "defining characteristics."

"Our commitment to academic freedoms means that we do not support so-called 'trigger warnings,'" the letter stated. "We do not cancel invited speakers because their topics might prove controversial, and we do not condone the creation of intellectual 'safe spaces.'"

The letter closes with additional source material and a link to the university's Free Expression website.

Jay Ellison, the Dean of Students at The College who penned the letter, stressed that students are encouraged to speak and share their ideas freely "without fear of censorship."

"Civility and mutual respect are vital to all of us, and freedom of expression does not mean the freedom to harass or threaten others," he wrote, adding, "At times this may challenge you and even cause discomfort."

