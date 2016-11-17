People Are Trolling The GOP Over Mike Pence's Group Selfie
"Wow. So white people. Very alarms. Much scare."
Mike Pence held a selfie stick for a large Republican group selfie on Thursday, and people stayed ready with jokes.
People were particularly trolling a tweet from the official @HouseGOP account, who shared a special ~behind the scenes~ photo of the group selfie with the caption, "UNIFIED."
Someone immediately thought of the iconic photo featured in The Shining.
Which just opened more Shining references and more photoshopping.
A lot of people called out how "white" the photo was.
Although one person pointed out there was a person of color in the room, just barely making it in the selfie.
There he is.
Although Democrats have also been criticized and called on to racially diversify Congress, reports show a much less diverse Republican party.
So, in short:
