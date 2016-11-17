BuzzFeed News

People Are Trolling The GOP Over Mike Pence's Group Selfie

"Wow. So white people. Very alarms. Much scare."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 17, 2016, at 1:01 p.m. ET

Mike Pence held a selfie stick for a large Republican group selfie on Thursday, and people stayed ready with jokes.

Great having @mike_pence visit today! I’m excited to work with him and @realDonaldTrump to shake up the status quo… https://t.co/ZLOQXlknZQ
CathyMcMorrisRodgers @cathymcmorris

Great having @mike_pence visit today! I’m excited to work with him and @realDonaldTrump to shake up the status quo… https://t.co/ZLOQXlknZQ

People were particularly trolling a tweet from the official @HouseGOP account, who shared a special ~behind the scenes~ photo of the group selfie with the caption, "UNIFIED."

UNIFIED.
House Republicans @HouseGOP

UNIFIED.

Someone immediately thought of the iconic photo featured in The Shining.

🤔@HouseGOP
Parker Molloy @ParkerMolloy

🤔@HouseGOP

(Fun fact: The black and white photo from 1921 was a real photo that Jack Nicholson was later photoshopped into for the movie.)

Which just opened more Shining references and more photoshopping.

"@joss: @HouseGOP @ParkerMolloy @HouseGOP why, YOURE the Vice President. You've ALWAYS been the Vice President here… https://t.co/Op0Z8zk9io
Parker Molloy @ParkerMolloy

"@joss: @HouseGOP @ParkerMolloy @HouseGOP why, YOURE the Vice President. You've ALWAYS been the Vice President here… https://t.co/Op0Z8zk9io

A lot of people called out how "white" the photo was.

“@HouseGOP: UNIFIED. ” Wow. So white people. Very alarms. Much scare.
Wez Maynard @wez

“@HouseGOP: UNIFIED. ” Wow. So white people. Very alarms. Much scare.

. @HouseGOP
Orli Matlow @HireMeImFunny

. @HouseGOP

@housegop Let me fix the contrast in that photo a little bit
Liem Bahneman @Liembo

@housegop Let me fix the contrast in that photo a little bit

@wez @HouseGOP + the official mascot of white people - The selfie stick
Coralie Wood @Coralily16

@wez @HouseGOP + the official mascot of white people - The selfie stick

@HouseGOP so diverse! There’s more than one woman and omg, do I see a guy under 50 in there?!
joanne @rippleintime17

@HouseGOP so diverse! There’s more than one woman and omg, do I see a guy under 50 in there?!

Although one person pointed out there was a person of color in the room, just barely making it in the selfie.

@rippleintime17 @HouseGOP there's at least one PoC, but not in selfie
JD (Jon) Hovland @jdhovland

@rippleintime17 @HouseGOP there's at least one PoC, but not in selfie

@HouseGOP @mike_pence @SpeakerRyan I found a black guy!
JB @JB_August

@HouseGOP @mike_pence @SpeakerRyan I found a black guy!

There he is.

@jdhovland @rippleintime17 @HouseGOP
make your move, @obvious_humor

@jdhovland @rippleintime17 @HouseGOP

.@HouseGOP
Andrew Kniss 📎 @WyoWeeds

.@HouseGOP

Although Democrats have also been criticized and called on to racially diversify Congress, reports show a much less diverse Republican party.

@HouseGOP @mike_pence @SpeakerRyan @GOPLeader You guys really need a little more diversity in your party. Not one person of color, really?
Chewy Smith @Chewcipher

@HouseGOP @mike_pence @SpeakerRyan @GOPLeader You guys really need a little more diversity in your party. Not one person of color, really?

So, in short:

That's a lotta white people
Colin Jones @colinjones

That's a lotta white people

