Very Good Tweets About Taylor Swift Putting Out *Another* Album Five Months After Her Last

You probably woke today, brewed your coffee, had your morning poop while preparing to get through another pandemic day. Taylor Swift woke up this morning and announced that she's releasing another album at midnight — not even five months since releasing her last.

I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore. 📷: Beth Garrabrant

Swift shared the news on Twitter on Thursday. "I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore," she tweeted.

In a series of follow-up tweets, the singer said she "just couldn’t stop writing songs" while in lockdown. And that Folklore, an album she dropped in late July, inspired her to keep tapping into similar themes.

"I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales," she wrote. "I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them."

To say that fans, critics, and spectators were surprised by the announcement is a colossal understatement.

People were baffled and impressed with the speed of it all.