Very Good Tweets About Taylor Swift Putting Out *Another* Album Five Months After Her Last

"Thinking about how 2020 gave us more Taylor Swift studio albums than government stimulus checks."

By Tanya Chen

Picture of Tanya Chen Tanya Chen BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 10, 2020, at 10:20 a.m. ET

You probably woke today, brewed your coffee, had your morning poop while preparing to get through another pandemic day. Taylor Swift woke up this morning and announced that she's releasing another album at midnight — not even five months since releasing her last.

I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore. 📷: Beth Garrabrant
Taylor Swift @taylorswift13

I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore. 📷: Beth Garrabrant

Swift shared the news on Twitter on Thursday. "I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore," she tweeted.

In a series of follow-up tweets, the singer said she "just couldn’t stop writing songs" while in lockdown. And that Folklore, an album she dropped in late July, inspired her to keep tapping into similar themes.

"I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales," she wrote. "I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them."

To say that fans, critics, and spectators were surprised by the announcement is a colossal understatement.

People were baffled and impressed with the speed of it all.

well, she's not named taylor slow
during a pandemic five hundred years from now instead of saying “shakespeare wrote king lear in quarantine” people are going to say “taylor swift wrote two albums in quarantine” and i think that’s beautiful
taylor swift out there saving 2020 #evermore #TaylorSwift
And the tenacity??

taylor swift made two whole albums in isolation while I'm still struggling to write an essay BYE😭
#evermore taylor swift in 2020:
shakespeare plays made in lockdown: 1 taylor swift albums made in lockdown: 2
Taylor Swift right now be like 😭 #evermore
Of course, jokes were already made about the ~introspective~ quality of the second album.

The way evermore misconstructed &amp; redefined what it meant to convey &amp; obtain the concupiscent anomalistic clearance showing us that idiosyncratic is ebulliently inevitable while simultaneously substantiating the superiority of being the best album!
Folklore and Evermore
ME PREPARING FOR #Evermore TOMORROW @taylorswift13
I guess if there's no more government aid coming our way, we'll take Taylor Swift albums for now.

thinking about how 2020 gave us more taylor swift studio albums than government stimulus checks
Taylor has replaced the USPS because she keeps delivering https://t.co/oODfOJbROM
