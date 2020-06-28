Trump Retweeted, Then Deleted, A Video Showing A Florida Supporter Yelling “White Power”

President Trump on Sunday retweeted a video showing one of his supporters in Florida yelling "white power" while riding a golf cart.

Trump later deleted the tweet, and the White House claimed that Trump had not heard the racist phrase being yelled out in the video.

Trump had retweeted the video with a shining endorsement of his supporters shown in the video, writing, "Thank you to the great people of The Villages," referring to a retirement community in Florida. "The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!"

The video showed a white Trump supporter riding in a golf cart yelling "white power" at anti-Trump protesters standing on the side.