Another Trump Place Building In New York City Has Literally Pried The President's Name Off Its Walls

This will be the second Trump-associated building in New York City to physically remove the name since he's become president.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on October 18, 2018, at 12:51 p.m. ET

And the removal has begun at 200 Riverside Boulevard... #1010WINS
Sonia Rincón @SoniaRincon

And the removal has begun at 200 Riverside Boulevard... #1010WINS

A condo building on Manhattan's Upper West Side removed the gold-plated "Trump Place" moniker from its facade. It will officially be renamed the building's address, 200 Riverside Boulevard.

Back in 2016 — almost exactly two years ago this month — residents of the building petitioned to have then-candidate Donald Trump's last name permanently removed, even though the building is still being managed by Trump International Realty.

Residents from this location and other Trump Place condos said they were "embarrassed" to be associated with Trump.

"It's an embarrassment. He's an embarrassment," one resident of a Trump Place complex told BuzzFeed News back in 2016. "When he comes back to New York, he's not very welcome."

This will be the second Trump-associated building in New York City to physically remove the name since he's become president. In November 2016, a high-rise condo complex in Lincoln Square — at 140, 160, and 180 Riverside Boulevard — had the words "Trump Place" taken off the residence after 600 people who lived there signed a petition. That location has been renamed the "Equity Residential building" after the name of company that owns the building.

On Thursday morning, letter by letter, workers began unhinging the name off 200 Riverside Boulevard...

Trump name being removed from NYC apartment building. It will be Trump Place no more. @wcbs880
Peter Haskell @peterhaskell880

Trump name being removed from NYC apartment building. It will be Trump Place no more. @wcbs880

...until the final "T" was removed.

BREAKING. The “T” was the last letter to go and then it was done. The name Trump Place has been removed from a NYC building. Owners voted to eliminate the sign. @wcbs880 https://t.co/Vh002aqxco
Peter Haskell @peterhaskell880

BREAKING. The “T” was the last letter to go and then it was done. The name Trump Place has been removed from a NYC building. Owners voted to eliminate the sign. @wcbs880 https://t.co/Vh002aqxco

Before and after. RIP.

Google Maps, @peterhaskell880 / Twitter: @peterhaskell880

