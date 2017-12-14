BuzzFeed News

This Guy Claimed He "Made" Starbucks Employees Call Out "Trump MAGA" But People Have Doubts It Happened

In conclusion: Humor is, apparently, extremely subjective.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on December 14, 2017, at 5:37 p.m. ET

Bradley A. Blakeman is a Republican media consultant, a former member of George W. Bush's senior White House staff, and a big Trump supporter on social media. On Monday, he said on Facebook that he gave his name for a Starbucks order as "Trump MAGA" — and that he let an employee call out "Trump MAGA decaf cap" several times.

Blakeman noted in the post that the barista supposedly shot him &quot;a smirk.&quot;&quot;When asked for a name for my cup I said: &#x27;Trump MAGA.&#x27; With a smirk the Barista said: &#x27;We just need one name.&#x27; I replied: &#x27;It goes together,&#x27;&quot; he wrote. &quot;Then I sat back and made them call out &#x27;TRUMP MAGA DECAF CAP&#x27; 3 Times before I picked it up,&quot; he wrote. Blakeman claimed it happened in a Starbucks in Washington, DC, but he refused to provide the exact location to BuzzFeed News. BuzzFeed News reached out to six chains near his work and home address — baristas and managers at five said they had no knowledge of the incident, and a sixth referred BuzzFeed News to Starbucks corporate public relations. (Keep reading for their statement.)
Blakeman noted in the post that the barista supposedly shot him "a smirk."

"When asked for a name for my cup I said: 'Trump MAGA.' With a smirk the Barista said: 'We just need one name.' I replied: 'It goes together,'" he wrote.

"Then I sat back and made them call out 'TRUMP MAGA DECAF CAP' 3 Times before I picked it up," he wrote.

Blakeman claimed it happened in a Starbucks in Washington, DC, but he refused to provide the exact location to BuzzFeed News. BuzzFeed News reached out to six chains near his work and home address — baristas and managers at five said they had no knowledge of the incident, and a sixth referred BuzzFeed News to Starbucks corporate public relations. (Keep reading for their statement.)

People in the comments of his post applauded him for the move and thought it was hilarious.

Someone even asked him how customers in this Starbucks reacted. "Oblivious," he claimed.

On Twitter, many hailed Blakeman as a "fucking legend" and thought his stunt totally pwned liberals.

Worlds Festive Sloth☭🌹 @Speediest_Sloth

Jaime Mendoza @J_Mendoza8

It even caught the eye of former deputy assistant to President Trump, Sebastian Gorka, who tweeted, "I LOVE this. Take the Culture Back!!" His tweet inspired other MAGA supporters to attempt the same.

IAM @Rapidaman

Kat 🇺🇸🇺🇸👠👟🇺🇸 @KatTheHammer1

However, a lot of people were confused about what kind of a statement he was making.

Max Austyn ♕ @AustynMax

People were skeptical over whether the incident occurred the way Blakeman claimed it did — or at all. Some are looking for receipts, like a handwriting comparison.

Rev. Dr. Fox Von Foxington, Esq Phd MD @TheBigFoxx

BuzzFeed News asked Blakeman to confirm that the events did in fact occur. "My only response to that is," he said. "[These people] probably do not believe in Santa Claus either and that is a real shame. And, lets leave it at that."

krampus @DaIaiGoat

Blakeman also refused to offer a handwriting sample. "I have no interest in any further follow up. People need to find the humor in my post and stop this 'grassy knoll' paranoia," he added.

festive thottie @tragicomicaI

adan// israel is a terrorist state @anndysambcrg

It's not the first time he's made similar claims on social media. In September, Blakeman shared a similar account of going to Starbucks, giving the name "Trump," and supposedly waiting to pick up the order until he "makes them call [Trump] out at least 3x."

facebook.com

Blakeman told BuzzFeed News that people's skepticism and confusion shows that "some people simply have no concept of social satire and that is exactly why I posted it."

Brad Blakeman

A Starbucks representative told BuzzFeed News the corporate office can't confirm if it actually happened or not.

"Over the years, writing customer names on cups and calling out their names has been a fun ritual in our stores. Rarely has it been abused or taken advantage of. We hope and trust that our customers will continue to honor that tradition," the representative said.

"We welcome all customers," the representative added.

And perhaps most importantly: Why all these decaf orders at a coffee chain?

Steve Bradley @stevencbradley

