Blakeman noted in the post that the barista supposedly shot him "a smirk."

"When asked for a name for my cup I said: 'Trump MAGA.' With a smirk the Barista said: 'We just need one name.' I replied: 'It goes together,'" he wrote.

"Then I sat back and made them call out 'TRUMP MAGA DECAF CAP' 3 Times before I picked it up," he wrote.

Blakeman claimed it happened in a Starbucks in Washington, DC, but he refused to provide the exact location to BuzzFeed News. BuzzFeed News reached out to six chains near his work and home address — baristas and managers at five said they had no knowledge of the incident, and a sixth referred BuzzFeed News to Starbucks corporate public relations. (Keep reading for their statement.)