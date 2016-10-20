BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

13 Of Donald Trump’s Infamous Debate Phrases That Actually Make Great Band Names

news

13 Of Donald Trump’s Infamous Debate Phrases That Actually Make Great Band Names

Turning lead into gold, they say!

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 19, 2016, at 11:25 p.m. ET

1. "Bad Hombres"

Bad Hombres is a great band name
Evan Smith @evanasmith

Bad Hombres is a great band name

Reply Retweet Favorite

2. "You're The Puppet"

You're the Puppet another dope band name. #Debatenight
Kyle Rapps @kylerapps

You're the Puppet another dope band name. #Debatenight

Reply Retweet Favorite

3. "Chinese Steel"

"Chinese Steel" is a decent line of attack and also sounds like an '80s hair band name
Frederick Krueger MD @Bro_Pair

"Chinese Steel" is a decent line of attack and also sounds like an '80s hair band name

Reply Retweet Favorite

4. "Bigly"

Hang on, I just filed for trademark on my new band name: Bigly Smalls
Brain Splatterson 🎃 @d20monkey

Hang on, I just filed for trademark on my new band name: Bigly Smalls

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

5. (See also: "Bad Bigly Hombres")

BAD BIGLY HOMBRES is the name of my new band #debatenight
Neil Kleid @neilkleid

BAD BIGLY HOMBRES is the name of my new band #debatenight

Reply Retweet Favorite

6. "Fiction Lies"

Fiction Lies is my new band name.
FRECKLES &amp; FULL GLAM @getglucky

Fiction Lies is my new band name.

Reply Retweet Favorite

7. "Outsmarted By Putin"

Outsmarted By Putin is my new band name. #debatenight
Bob Meadows @BobEMeadows

Outsmarted By Putin is my new band name. #debatenight

Reply Retweet Favorite

8. "Poisoned The Blood Of The Youth"

Poisoning The Blood Of The Youth is a good band name #debatenight
Alexander Taub @ajt

Poisoning The Blood Of The Youth is a good band name #debatenight

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

9. "Obviously Rigged"

Obviously Rigged is my new band name
Stephanie Lum @_slumdawg__

Obviously Rigged is my new band name

Reply Retweet Favorite

And, of course...

10. "Such A Nasty Woman"

"Such A Nasty Woman" is obviously my new band name, but you can all be in my band if you want.
Meg Cabot @megcabot

"Such A Nasty Woman" is obviously my new band name, but you can all be in my band if you want.

Reply Retweet Favorite
New band name #suchanastywoman
Damhnait Doyle @davnetdoyle

New band name #suchanastywoman

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

11. "Nasty Woman"

Nasty Woman would be a good riot grrl band name tbh.
🇺🇸Bad Hombre🇺🇸 @huertanix

Nasty Woman would be a good riot grrl band name tbh.

Reply Retweet Favorite

12. "The Nasty Women"

HRC and the Nasty Women is not the worst band name in the world https://t.co/yUncZcewg2
Cari Romm @cariromm

HRC and the Nasty Women is not the worst band name in the world https://t.co/yUncZcewg2

Reply Retweet Favorite

13. "President Nasty And The Bad Hombres"

President Nasty and the Bad Hombres is my new band name #ImWithHer #ImWithNasty
siri @SiriCerasi

President Nasty and the Bad Hombres is my new band name #ImWithHer #ImWithNasty

Reply Retweet Favorite

Reunion tour!

"Poisoning the blood of their youth" "Rip the baby out of the womb" "Bad hombres" Man, Trump offering some FIRE metal album titles
Dan Ozzi @danozzi

"Poisoning the blood of their youth" "Rip the baby out of the womb" "Bad hombres" Man, Trump offering some FIRE metal album titles

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT