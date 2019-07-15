Americans Are Sharing What It's Like To Be Told To "Go Back To Your Country" After Trump's Racist Attack

President Trump's racist tweets against four progressive congresswomen have triggered emotional responses from Americans who shared their own experiences after enduring similar hatred from playground bullies.

On Sunday, Trump attacked Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley — all first-term Democrats and women of color — in a series of tweets telling them to "leave" the United States and "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

(All four women are American, and three of them were born in the US.)

The racist attacks from the president were shocking to people of color. Many pointed out the last time they had heard similar rhetoric was in their youth and felt they were being re-traumatized by the leader of their country.