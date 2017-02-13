BuzzFeed News

Trump And Trudeau Became An Obama-Biden-Style Meme, Except Much Darker

Ship name "Trudump"...? Idk you guys.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on February 13, 2017, at 2:13 p.m. ET

POTUS Donald Trump met with Canada's PM Justin Trudeau on Monday, and as with any meeting between neighboring national leaders, people watched them closely.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Extremely closely — down to the physical and psychological dynamics of a handshake. There were very close readings of Trudeau's resistance against Trump's hand.

Breaking down the all 22, Trudeau grabbing on to Trump's arm gave him all the leverage he needed to avoid the cuck.… https://t.co/0hvjVRTQuS
Big Cat @BarstoolBigCat

Breaking down the all 22, Trudeau grabbing on to Trump's arm gave him all the leverage he needed to avoid the cuck.… https://t.co/0hvjVRTQuS

That moment Trump tried to pull that weird handshake bit and Trudeau was like not today, motherf**ker. Not today.
Nerdy Wonka @NerdyWonka

That moment Trump tried to pull that weird handshake bit and Trudeau was like not today, motherf**ker. Not today.

Breaking: Trump's pussy-grabbing hand no match for Trudeau's pussy-consensual-touching hand. https://t.co/qGtJR4t68J
OhNoSheTwitnt @OhNoSheTwitnt

Breaking: Trump's pussy-grabbing hand no match for Trudeau's pussy-consensual-touching hand. https://t.co/qGtJR4t68J

From the moment Trudeau first shook hands with Trump, people already started to hilariously imagine possible conversations between the two.

TRUMP {tries to do his weird dominance hand-shake} TRUDEAU: Do you even lift, bro? https://t.co/Yk3M3P7BQ5
Mikel Jollett @Mikel_Jollett

TRUMP {tries to do his weird dominance hand-shake} TRUDEAU: Do you even lift, bro? https://t.co/Yk3M3P7BQ5

When Trump tries his Alpha-Chimp handshake, Justin Trudeau grabs his bicep. "So you don't lift, eh?"… https://t.co/ZV71AGb7lu
Fiona Adorno @FionaAdorno

When Trump tries his Alpha-Chimp handshake, Justin Trudeau grabs his bicep. "So you don't lift, eh?"… https://t.co/ZV71AGb7lu

@ABC @realDonaldTrump TRUMP: Let me just execute the ol' yank &amp; pull to show physical dominance TRUDEAU: HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH. NO.
Holden Caughtfeels @KvetcherNtheRye

@ABC @realDonaldTrump TRUMP: Let me just execute the ol' yank &amp; pull to show physical dominance TRUDEAU: HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH. NO.

Of course, it turned into a meme. It might remind you of a similar-style meme from not too long ago...

Trump: So u think you're a tough guy? Trudeau: If u pull my arm like Abe, I'll cold cock u. Trump: Let's wave &amp; pr… https://t.co/atncAkrLog
Borzou Daragahi @borzou

Trump: So u think you're a tough guy? Trudeau: If u pull my arm like Abe, I'll cold cock u. Trump: Let's wave &amp; pr… https://t.co/atncAkrLog

Except this time, it's a little more awkward. And a touch more dark.

Trump: C'mon, touch it. Trudeau: No. Trump: Why? Trudeau: I know where it's been, and I know it wasn't consentin… https://t.co/i0LvsbXun5
Fiona Adorno @FionaAdorno

Trump: C'mon, touch it. Trudeau: No. Trump: Why? Trudeau: I know where it's been, and I know it wasn't consentin… https://t.co/i0LvsbXun5

Justin Trudeau is looking at Trump's hand like he just read the Russian Dossier
Matthew A. Cherry @MatthewACherry

Justin Trudeau is looking at Trump's hand like he just read the Russian Dossier

The second handshake instantly became iconic.

*record scratch* *freeze frame* TRUDEAU: yup, that's me, you'e pro- TRUMP: personally I dont feel they're that s… https://t.co/gohlLROYeN
Andy Cole @AndyCole84

*record scratch* *freeze frame* TRUDEAU: yup, that's me, you'e pro- TRUMP: personally I dont feel they're that s… https://t.co/gohlLROYeN

And fodder...

Trump: Look at the size of that. Just look! Trudeau: I'm seeing it. Trump: Are you seeing this? Trudeau: I am in fa… https://t.co/NHKJtZI24Y
Henry Tudor @KngHnryVIII

Trump: Look at the size of that. Just look! Trudeau: I'm seeing it. Trump: Are you seeing this? Trudeau: I am in fa… https://t.co/NHKJtZI24Y

For so many jokes.

“No, Donald, and that’s not even how the ‘Pull my finger’ joke goes. via @GettyImages
Tabatha Southey @TabathaSouthey

“No, Donald, and that’s not even how the ‘Pull my finger’ joke goes. via @GettyImages

So.

god i have to touch him #TrudeauMeetsTrump
wrow @ilobeoscar

god i have to touch him #TrudeauMeetsTrump

Many.

"I can hold at least 17 M&amp;Ms in my hand. How many can you hold in yours?" "Not that many, Donald. Well done."… https://t.co/MQWKaC6tXB
Damon @damocrat

"I can hold at least 17 M&amp;Ms in my hand. How many can you hold in yours?" "Not that many, Donald. Well done."… https://t.co/MQWKaC6tXB

Jokes.

Trump: "Put 'er there Justin." Trudeau: "I'd prefer not to." Trump: "C'mon..." Trudeau: "Shinzo told me it'd be a b… https://t.co/ftmMJZyZGR
Drew Gibson @SuppressThis

Trump: "Put 'er there Justin." Trudeau: "I'd prefer not to." Trump: "C'mon..." Trudeau: "Shinzo told me it'd be a b… https://t.co/ftmMJZyZGR

People joked that the prime minister gritted his teeth through it.

*When her Dad hates you but you have to wait for her to finish getting ready for prom. #TrudeauMeetsTrump
Hello, Friend @ItsActuallyHim

*When her Dad hates you but you have to wait for her to finish getting ready for prom. #TrudeauMeetsTrump

"I am having a good time." #TrudeauMeetsTrump
Andy Cole @AndyCole84

"I am having a good time." #TrudeauMeetsTrump

And, expectedly, people pulled Trudeau's ex, Obama (jk), into the conversation.

"Such tiny hands. Obama was right.." #TrudeauMeetsTrump #TheResistance
Josh @joshohsnap

"Such tiny hands. Obama was right.." #TrudeauMeetsTrump #TheResistance

*Sarah McLachlan plays*

Then and now. #TrudeauMeetsTrump
Scott Woodgate @woodgatescott

Then and now. #TrudeauMeetsTrump

Justin is just waiting for Barack to come back and tell him it's all been a terrible dream.
Imani Gandy @AngryBlackLady

Justin is just waiting for Barack to come back and tell him it's all been a terrible dream.

