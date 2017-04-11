This Teen Has A Next-Level Hack To Inspire Herself To Both Splurge And Save Money

The ~hack~ may be silly, but Daniela said it's actually helped her with balancing her spending habits.

"I spend my money pretty much as soon as it hits my wallet and it's terrible," she told BuzzFeed News.

This is 17-year-old Daniela Giadach who lives in Santiago, Chile. She's an economics major who also describes herself as "the shittiest saver you've ever seen."

The photo of Crews was of his hilarious portrayal of Julius Rock in Everybody Hates Chris , the dad famously known for being a penny-pincher. It even inspired Crews to try it for himself .

Giadach immediately thought about the character Ben Wyatt from Parks & Rec who embodies the same kind of discipline as Crews' character. She thinks she currently embodies the personality and principles of Donna Meagle on the show.

"'Treat yourself' was probably the worst thing to ever happen to my self-control, but Donna is my boo," Giadach said.

She was torn, but she had an idea.