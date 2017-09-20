BuzzFeed News

Norwegian Air Has Apparently Been Using An Interesting Image To Entice People To Travel To America

Norwegian Air Has Apparently Been Using An Interesting Image To Entice People To Travel To America

This is offensive!–ly accurate.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on September 20, 2017, at 3:26 p.m. ET

Norwegian Air has launched a new ad campaign to attract people to travel to the US, according to people online.

Deerhoof @deerhoof

The ad is trying to market a one-way fare of £130 (about $154) to America by using an image of a cop mid-chomping down on a donut.

Shannon @ShanTay1027

And his cop colleague looking on, horrified.

@ShanTay1027 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ShanTay1027

It's rendered some people speechless...

Adam Satariano @satariano

And others appreciating how "accurate" it depicts America.

***Mikey @B_NERD

"Makes a lot of sense."

Dr. Singh @thinkalot

"100% accurate."

[أنور الحجي] Hallow @HallowXIII

"Looks about right."

Moses @WordToMoses

"Is this how you see America, @Fly_Norwegian? (I am not offended, but I am amused and surprised to see such an honest marketing campaign.)"

Steven Thrasher @thrasherxy

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Norwegian Air for comment.

@ShanTay1027 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ShanTay1027
