BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Man Is Accused Of Giving Women Foot Massages Without Their Consent At A Mall

news

A Man Is Accused Of Giving Women Foot Massages Without Their Consent At A Mall

“I was stunned, absolutely stunned. I had no words, I was speechless."

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 1, 2017, at 2:41 p.m. ET

A man in Toledo, Ohio, appeared in court on Tuesday after accusations he had taken off two women's shoes and given them foot rubs without their permission at a local mall, according to the Associated Press. The man had previously been charged with sucking another woman's toes without her consent months prior.

Two women who work at the same store at a local mall accused Toledo resident Joseph Jones of unwanted foot rubs after they alleged he took of their shoes and began massaging their feet. In December, Jones was first accused of taking off another woman&#x27;s shoes and sucking her toes without permission, according to court documents. The woman&#x27;s mother told Toledo news station WTOL-11 in January it happened after &quot;he asked to see her shoes, he said he liked her shoes.&quot; “I was stunned, absolutely stunned. I had no words, I was speechless,” the mother said.
Peopleimages / Getty Images

Two women who work at the same store at a local mall accused Toledo resident Joseph Jones of unwanted foot rubs after they alleged he took of their shoes and began massaging their feet.

In December, Jones was first accused of taking off another woman's shoes and sucking her toes without permission, according to court documents.

The woman's mother told Toledo news station WTOL-11 in January it happened after "he asked to see her shoes, he said he liked her shoes."

“I was stunned, absolutely stunned. I had no words, I was speechless,” the mother said.

On Tuesday, Jones told the judge he believed he's now being targeted. "I'm actually a good person," he plead in court upon the newest accusations.

"I'm actually a good person, I'm a business owner," he told the judge.

The women asked for protection orders against Jones, who's since been put on electronic monitoring and banned from the mall.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Toledo police for more information.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT