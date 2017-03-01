A Man Is Accused Of Giving Women Foot Massages Without Their Consent At A Mall

Peopleimages / Getty Images

Two women who work at the same store at a local mall accused Toledo resident Joseph Jones of unwanted foot rubs after they alleged he took of their shoes and began massaging their feet.

In December, Jones was first accused of taking off another woman's shoes and sucking her toes without permission, according to court documents.

The woman's mother told Toledo news station WTOL-11 in January it happened after "he asked to see her shoes, he said he liked her shoes."

“I was stunned, absolutely stunned. I had no words, I was speechless,” the mother said.