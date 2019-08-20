The tiny community of Lincoln County, Nevada, is bracing itself for potentially tens of thousands of people to torpedo through for the viral "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop Us" Facebook effort.

Officials of the county are so nervous about the potential impact on their towns and people that they're trying to put emergency measures in place.

Lincoln County Commission Chair Varlin Higbee told BuzzFeed News that the closest residential township to Area 51 is Rachel, Nevada, which has a population of just 50 people. The population of the entire county potentially impacted by the internet stunt is a little over 5,000 people.

Millions of people have RSVP'd to the Facebook event, but its unclear how many, if any, will actually show up. Regardless, Higbee wants to be prepared.



"On the county level we're prepared for two to three times the population of the entire county," said Higbee. "10,000 to 30,000 people are showing up... Our gas stations will run out of gas, our grocery stores will run out of groceries."

He said they're still in the midst of the emergency planning process and have not finalized plans yet. Their main concerns are locals' and visitors' safety and housing capacities.

"We're mostly getting the logistics together of where we need to set up," he said. "It's a big area — 45 miles. The sheriff's department is paid, but the EMT is all volunteers. If you get into an accident on the highway, who are you going to call? Who's going to respond to car accidents and house fires? Those are the things we're worried about most."



Higbee added that he'll be working closely with different federal agencies, specifically in highway patrol, and neighboring counties to see if they can provide resources or intel.