A 4-Year-Old Has Become An Icon On TikTok For Not Moving A Single Muscle During A Dance Recital

Went to my niece’s outdoor dance recital and witnessed this legend. #dancrecital #legend

A 4-year-old named Charlie has gone viral on TikTok because of her legendary recent dance performance, during which she refused to move a single muscle.

The video of Charlie "performing" went viral after an audience member posted it on TikTok. It shows Charlie standing there in a tutu and a mask for six minutes straight, and for song after song.

"Went to my niece's outdoor recital and witnessed this legend," user @chubbybeagle captioned his video.

Her mom, Tiffany Cosby, told BuzzFeed News on the phone that she hadn't even realized her toddler was TikTok-famous until a coworker told her. Tiffany confirmed that her daughter really "just stood there and stared" for the first six minutes of their recital.



Charlie did, however, dance for the last sequence when she was moved away from front and center.

"We were actually shocked she did dance in the finale. I honestly think it was because she was in the back row," her mom said. "She is really animated and outgoing if it’s in a small group of people she knows."

"I asked her, 'Charlie why didn’t you dance in the beginning?' And she goes, 'There were a lot of people.'"