A 4-Year-Old Has Become An Icon On TikTok For Not Moving A Single Muscle During A Dance Recital
Charlie told her mom she didn't feel like dancing because "there were a lot of people."
A 4-year-old named Charlie has gone viral on TikTok because of her legendary recent dance performance, during which she refused to move a single muscle.
The video of Charlie "performing" went viral after an audience member posted it on TikTok. It shows Charlie standing there in a tutu and a mask for six minutes straight, and for song after song.
"Went to my niece's outdoor recital and witnessed this legend," user @chubbybeagle captioned his video.
Her mom, Tiffany Cosby, told BuzzFeed News on the phone that she hadn't even realized her toddler was TikTok-famous until a coworker told her. Tiffany confirmed that her daughter really "just stood there and stared" for the first six minutes of their recital.
Charlie did, however, dance for the last sequence when she was moved away from front and center.
"We were actually shocked she did dance in the finale. I honestly think it was because she was in the back row," her mom said. "She is really animated and outgoing if it’s in a small group of people she knows."
"I asked her, 'Charlie why didn’t you dance in the beginning?' And she goes, 'There were a lot of people.'"
The video @chubbybeagle first shared of Charlie has now been viewed over 4.4 million times. People are cheering Charlie on for doing absolutely nothing, and deciding she simply didn't feel like participating that day. "She said give me real choreography," one commenter joked.
When Tiffany finally learned her daughter was famous on the app, she got in touch with @chubbybeagle and sent him another video she took of Charlie that he then shared on TikTok with her permission. "I'm so proud of her," a commenter wrote in response to more footage of her literally standing her ground.
Tiffany said she was not surprised her daughter chose to opt out on performance day (Charlie had done the dance several times in class, her mom noted). "She's very much her own person," she said.
She thinks the TikToks have gone so viral because Charlie's mood is "very 2020."
"Honestly I could relate," said Tiffany. "I think the thing that surprises me the most is when things are posted on the internet you're going to expect negative comments. I was talking to family about how great it was that a majority of the comments were uplifting.
"When she grows up and she can read, it will be a good experience for her and not a bad one."
Oh, and BTW, here is proof in footage of Charlie doing some dancing at the very end of the show.
Correction: Tiffany Cosby's last name was misspelled in a previous version of this post.
