A Woman Who Appeared In The Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way" Music Video Is Sharing Amazing Behind-The-Scenes Photos

Devon Daniels was 17 when she appeared on TRL in 1999. She's now gone viral on TikTok for talking about it — and sharing some fun photos she took at the shoot.

If you watched the iconic "I Want It That Way" music video at the turn of the millennium (or, uh, hundreds of times since), you may recognize Devon Daniels. She appears in the crowd of fans yelling behind the band — and, perhaps most famously, at the 3:01 mark, when she's screaming and reaching out to them.

YouTube / Jive

Daniels is now a 39-year-old mom of four children living in Maryland. She's a writer, and one of her books has even been previously featured in a BuzzFeed post. Last week, with the ironic help of her teen kids, she posted a TikTok about being in the music video when she herself was a teenager. She joked with BuzzFeed News that she's now "living a very suburban mom lifestyle," and her children don't quite appreciate her 1999 cameo. But since the video has gone viral on the platform, her children are starting to finally understand that it's the equivalent of them appearing in one of Olivia Rodrigo's videos, perhaps. "I've tried to explain to [my kids] over the years, and they have not cared. I’ve shown them the [music] video and they’re like, 'Cool, mom, cool,'" Daniels said. "To be in that video was totally life-changing. They’re just now starting to get it."

Strangers around the world are commenting on her TikToks, saying she lived their teen dreams. One woman, Daniels said, messaged her to tell her she played her in the Blink-182 music video "All the Small Things," which was, iconically, a spoof of the Backstreet Boys video. Nick Carter even commented on her TikTok. Daniels said, "This week has made me feel 17 again." At the time, in April 1999, the Backstreet Boys were only starting to chart and make a name for themselves. Daniels had won tickets from a Los Angeles radio call-in sweepstakes to the music video shoot, which took place at a vacant airplane hanger site near LAX. But she did not know the "I Want It That Way" single and accompanying music video would have become the standout hit and solidified their boy band legacy at the time. "They were popular but ... it was just before the true explosion, so I wasn’t even super familiar who the Backstreet Boys were. I knew the songs but I didn’t necessarily know the band members," said Daniels. She said she was allowed to bring a friend (she brought her best friend at the time) and the shoot lasted between 8 and 10 hours. She said she and the other women — some paid actors and others like her who were unpaid — interacted freely with the Backstreet Boys in between shots. "They were so nice, and we were able to go up to them and ask if they would take a picture," she said, which is why she now has a special and historic archive of photos from that day. She shared some in her viral TikTok, and more with BuzzFeed News.

Devon Daniels

Daniels said a month after the video shoot, she and her friends watched the premiere on TRL and there were "deafening screams the whole time," she said, laughing. She wasn't sure what footage they would use, but she appears in at least three very clear shots in the final cut. "Our minds were blown. My face was in this video multiple times; that’s the coolest part," she said. "At the time it premiered, everyone knew about [the music video]. It was like being a celebrity, and having 15 minutes of fame. We even put the video on in class."

Devon Daniels

It was the equivalent of going viral in the late ’90s. "I was on TRL every single day for years," she added. "Every single person came home and turned on the TV and watched TRL." Fandoms and being tangentially famous look so different today, Daniels said. Since she lived close to Los Angeles growing up, she and her friends could walk up to a celebrity after a concert or go backstage and there was minimal security, but there was also less fanaticism. "It wasn’t like we were doing anything bad, we just wanted to see them," she said. Nowadays, Daniels noted, fans have much more immediate access to celebrities and influencers online, but they can't quite get away with the same in-person experiences. Like, in these behind-the-scenes photos she was able to capture and keep.

Devon Daniels

"Social media now makes it literally so easy to get in contact. I did not tag Backstreet Boys [in my TikTok] because you don’t want to bug celebrities — I have a certain distance I like to keep — but when I posted that video, hundreds of people tagged AJ and [Nick] Carter," she said. "This generation has grown up with no distance. They can log onto a Live on TikTok and YoutTube and comment back and forth with people they love, which is very cool. Obviously celebrities can set their own boundaries." But it's her own past being a fan and indulging in all kinds of media that's made her more cagey of her own kids and their social media use. In fact, Daniels does not allow any of her kids to have social media until they're in college.

Devon Daniels Daniels' photo of Blink-182 with a group of fans

"I have told my kids they can make their own choices when they go to college, but I don’t want them on social media before then ... I just want them to have adequate understanding of what they’re putting out there," she said.



Devon Daniels Daniels' photo of NSYNC