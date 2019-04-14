Tiger Woods Wins
Why is this on your timeline? Listen here: "Tiger Woods is Britney Spears for Dads."
Tiger Woods won his first major golf championship since 2008 on Sunday, one of the most truly thrilling and memorable comebacks in sports history that people in your timeline, likely dads and those explaining the nature of dads, are calling a redemption.
In 2009, it was revealed that Woods, who was married with children at the time, had a series of affairs. Tiger was one of the, if not the, most recognizable sports figure in the world at the time and the all-consuming nature of the scandal just can't be overstated.
It was a huge downfall. Woods' image up to that point was pristine. He worked hard and was a child prodigy under the tutelage of his dad, Earl, and became a great golf champion.
In the fallout of the scandal, Woods took an indefinite break from golf and lost countless sponsorships.
When he returned, Woods suffered a series of serious injuries over the years. He was never really able to come out ahead.
Until Sunday, when he won the Masters tournament. Here's the winning putt:
This is a good summary of the situation:
President Donald Trump is very happy.
Tiger's victory is a source of a lot of inspiration, reflection on what it means to be be caught up in a celebrity scandal and the passage of time, and, of course, dad jokes.
Here is the queen herself, Serena Williams:
Many people pointed out that Woods' children have no memory of him being one of the winningest players in golf history — they likely remember his injures and perhaps fallout from the scandal. Here he is greeting them today after the win:
People were into the storyline.
There was a lot of dad appreciation.
And, of course, dad jokes.
But if you really, truly, still do not grasp this moment, here's all the context you need.
