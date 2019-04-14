Why is this on your timeline? Listen here: "Tiger Woods is Britney Spears for Dads."

Tiger Woods won his first major golf championship since 2008 on Sunday, one of the most truly thrilling and memorable comebacks in sports history that people in your timeline, likely dads and those explaining the nature of dads, are calling a redemption.

In 2009, it was revealed that Woods, who was married with children at the time, had a series of affairs. Tiger was one of the, if not the, most recognizable sports figure in the world at the time and the all-consuming nature of the scandal just can't be overstated.

It was a huge downfall. Woods' image up to that point was pristine. He worked hard and was a child prodigy under the tutelage of his dad, Earl, and became a great golf champion.



In the fallout of the scandal, Woods took an indefinite break from golf and lost countless sponsorships.

When he returned, Woods suffered a series of serious injuries over the years. He was never really able to come out ahead.

Until Sunday, when he won the Masters tournament. Here's the winning putt:

"THE RETURN TO GLORY!" Tiger Woods wins the Masters for the 5th time.

>@BrianCostaWSJ on Tiger winning the Masters https://t.co/YKmgmNNQ1x

President Donald Trump is very happy.



Congratulations to @TigerWoods., a truly Great Champion!

Tiger's victory is a source of a lot of inspiration, reflection on what it means to be be caught up in a celebrity scandal and the passage of time, and, of course, dad jokes. Here is the queen herself, Serena Williams:

I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other. Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy.

Many people pointed out that Woods' children have no memory of him being one of the winningest players in golf history — they likely remember his injures and perhaps fallout from the scandal. Here he is greeting them today after the win:

You realize Tiger's kids are 11 and 10? They have no memory of their Dad winning. What a moment. Wow.

People were into the storyline.

That’s my childhood sports hero, completing the greatest comeback we have ever seen. Beating a generation HE inspired, and then hugging his son where his dad embraced him 22 years ago. Ugly crying.

This is so amazing.

There was a lot of dad appreciation.

My dad said he’d hit the woah if Tiger won. Just received this 😂 enjoy

And, of course, dad jokes.

the masters is just coachella for dads

Overloaded on dad energy. I need to go mow the shit outta the lawn

The golf dad energy in America right now could power the sun

But if you really, truly, still do not grasp this moment, here's all the context you need.