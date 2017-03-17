The boys reportedly scaled a fence to get into the indoor flamingo exhibit, and then began attacking the flock of 60-some birds, according to The Washington Post.

Jan Vašák, a zoologist who overheard the noise, told The Morning Prague he also saw one of the boys kick a flamingo. The three boys attempted to run away as an employee was notified and called the police.

"We immediately phoned police officers and so two of the villains we managed to catch far from the park. The third escaped,” Vašák said.

Tragically, a 16-year-old flamingo died of severed arteries and a broken leg on the spot. Another bird is recovering from serious but not life threatening injuries, the zoo notified The Post.

According to zoo officials, the children were taken to custody where they faced criminal charges. But due to their young ages, they could not be punished.

The parents, however, are expected to pay material damages of up to $2,000, if not more.