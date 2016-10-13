This Woman Said A Pilot Asked Her To Remove Her Shirt And "Black Panther" Hat

Stevens was wearing a Black Panther-branded cap, which she confirmed to BuzzFeed News was a product of the Marvel superhero franchise and not the social organization.

Stevens, at this point, said, "I’m cursing to myself about how absurd this situation is.”

When she refused to take off her hat, the attendant asked her de-board the plane for failing to comply with orders.

Stevens said her flight was for 1:00 p.m. and the next flight wasn't until 5:00 p.m., on which she was then able to finally board and fly with no issue.

United Airlines offered her a first-class upgrade for her return flight for her troubles, but they are still reviewing the case if any further action needs to be taken against the pilot or other parties involved.