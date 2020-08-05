A Woman's TikTok About Socializing Her Dog In A Doggy Daycare Has Gone Viral Because It Is So, So Cute
This is not spon for the doggy daycare. It is news because you also need to know about this!
Natasha Serrano got way more than she asked for (in the best way) when she enrolled her 1-year-old dog Ryder at a nearby doggy daycare last week.
"With quarantine hitting it was hard to socialize him with other dogs," Serrano, who lives in San Luis Obispo, California, told BuzzFeed News over email. So on the recommendation of a friend, she signed Ryder up at a place called Springdale Pet Ranch.
"He was so scared to go in and crying," she said about dropping him off on his first day last Tuesday. "But then we received pictures of him smiling and playing with his buddies."
In fact, not only had Ryder quickly made friends in doggy daycare, Serrano said she received an extensive report card after his first day. It included notes about his overall health and demeanor, and a list of the names of his dog friends.
She was told a group of dog friends was called a "pawsee."
The staff even sent her a photo of Ryder and his pawsee.
"My whole family screamed reading the report because it seems so unreal," she said.
"When he comes home, we say [Ryder's friends'] names and he runs around looking for them," she added. According to Seranno, the daycare will send a report card as often as the owner requests them.
She said they even have themed parties once a month, where dogs are asked to come in in costume.
Serrano was so overwhelmed and overjoyed with all of this that she immediately shared the experience to TikTok, where's it's quickly gone viral. She even detailed how the daycare had asked if she packed Ryder a lunch on his first day.
@loltash
my dog is literally going to school and they asked if I PACKED HIM A LUNCH♬ Jazz Cafe - Smooth Jazz
Commenters are asking "to see tomorrow’s report card and updates, and the day after that and after that and just everyday."
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.