A Woman's TikTok About Socializing Her Dog In A Doggy Daycare Has Gone Viral Because It Is So, So Cute

Natasha Serrano got way more than she asked for (in the best way) when she enrolled her 1-year-old dog Ryder at a nearby doggy daycare last week.

"With quarantine hitting it was hard to socialize him with other dogs," Serrano, who lives in San Luis Obispo, California, told BuzzFeed News over email. So on the recommendation of a friend, she signed Ryder up at a place called Springdale Pet Ranch.

"He was so scared to go in and crying," she said about dropping him off on his first day last Tuesday. "But then we received pictures of him smiling and playing with his buddies."

In fact, not only had Ryder quickly made friends in doggy daycare, Serrano said she received an extensive report card after his first day. It included notes about his overall health and demeanor, and a list of the names of his dog friends.



She was told a group of dog friends was called a "pawsee."