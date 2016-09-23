This Teacher Shared An Emotional Discussion She Had With Her Class About Terence Crutcher

The post has since been shared over 150,000 times.

In it, Lee wrote that the idea was to facilitate open discussions about the incident among students in her fifth, sixth, and seventh/eighth grade classes.

"If you can put yourself in the shoes of a child of color in Tulsa right now, you will have a clearer understanding of the crisis we're facing and why we say 'Black Lives Matter'," she wrote.

She asked students to read articles about Crutcher's fatal shooting and highlight words and statements that resonated with them.