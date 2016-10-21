This Guy Shared A Hack For Avoiding Parking Tickets And People Are Freaking Out

Azodeh said he got the idea after seeing one of his friends, who attends another university, pay for a $60 parking ticket and use that same parking ticket to prevent getting another.

His friend, unfortunately, hasn't been able to repeat his stunt.

"He was at Oklahoma State so it's not worked every time for him," he said of the friend. "They're more strict there."

Luckily for Azodeh, (and unlucky for UH campus police), "it's worked 100% of the time" for him.