This Guy Shared A Hack For Avoiding Parking Tickets And People Are Freaking Out
"If I don't get a ticket because an officer doesn't check, I believe I finessed the system," he told BuzzFeed News.
This is 19-year-old TJ Azodeh. He's currently pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Houston, but he's already devised a pretty ingenious system for himself.
Azodeh has avoided getting parking tickets on campus by slipping an old parking ticket on his windshield after he parks his car. Its an idea that's seen a 100% success rate, he told BuzzFeed News.
On Wednesday, while he was parking to pick up food, he decided to take a photo and share his trick on Twitter. He thought it would amuse some of his followers.
ADVERTISEMENT
But as you can see, his tweet has gone viral, with over 40,000 retweets currently.
"For some reason I decided to put it on Twitter, I don't know," he said. "I was expecting like five retweets."
"Now my entire phone is freezing up," he added.
As you can imagine, people were not only amused, but enlightened.
ADVERTISEMENT
While other people who have done the trick themselves attested to its success.
Someone was immediately inspired to try it... but it didn't work for them.
ADVERTISEMENT
Azodeh told BuzzFeed News he's fully aware that him putting this out there publicly will ultimately blow up his spot, but he's not nervous about any consequences.
And yes, Azodeh is also aware you can get double-ticketed.
But if, or when, that day comes, he said he will have no issue paying a parking ticket. Or two.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.