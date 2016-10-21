BuzzFeed News

This Guy Shared A Hack For Avoiding Parking Tickets And People Are Freaking Out

"If I don't get a ticket because an officer doesn't check, I believe I finessed the system," he told BuzzFeed News.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on October 21, 2016, at 12:31 p.m. ET

This is 19-year-old TJ Azodeh. He's currently pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Houston, but he's already devised a pretty ingenious system for himself.

Azodeh has avoided getting parking tickets on campus by slipping an old parking ticket on his windshield after he parks his car. Its an idea that's seen a 100% success rate, he told BuzzFeed News.

Azodeh said he got the idea after seeing one of his friends, who attends another university, pay for a $60 parking ticket and use that same parking ticket to prevent getting another.

His friend, unfortunately, hasn't been able to repeat his stunt.

"He was at Oklahoma State so it's not worked every time for him," he said of the friend. "They're more strict there."

Luckily for Azodeh, (and unlucky for UH campus police), "it's worked 100% of the time" for him.
Azodeh said he got the idea after seeing one of his friends, who attends another university, pay for a $60 parking ticket and use that same parking ticket to prevent getting another.

His friend, unfortunately, hasn't been able to repeat his stunt.

"He was at Oklahoma State so it's not worked every time for him," he said of the friend. "They're more strict there."

Luckily for Azodeh, (and unlucky for UH campus police), "it's worked 100% of the time" for him.

On Wednesday, while he was parking to pick up food, he decided to take a photo and share his trick on Twitter. He thought it would amuse some of his followers.

But as you can see, his tweet has gone viral, with over 40,000 retweets currently.

"For some reason I decided to put it on Twitter, I don't know," he said. "I was expecting like five retweets."

"Now my entire phone is freezing up," he added.

As you can imagine, people were not only amused, but enlightened.

@ItssTeeJay oh my god. This is revolutionary. I now regret throwing away the two tickets I've already received
:p @anna_futch

@ItssTeeJay oh my god. This is revolutionary. I now regret throwing away the two tickets I've already received

@ItssTeeJay I'm gonna start doing this omg
Mel @MelissaH2014

@ItssTeeJay I'm gonna start doing this omg

@ItssTeeJay
🇩🇴 @dafakerihanna

@ItssTeeJay

@ItssTeeJay SHIIIIT THIS SMART AS FUCK
gisele bundt cake @hautearmani

@ItssTeeJay SHIIIIT THIS SMART AS FUCK

While other people who have done the trick themselves attested to its success.

Someone was immediately inspired to try it... but it didn't work for them.

Doesn't work @ItssTeeJay
Will @Will__NE

Doesn't work @ItssTeeJay

Azodeh told BuzzFeed News he's fully aware that him putting this out there publicly will ultimately blow up his spot, but he's not nervous about any consequences.

Everybody saying it doesn't work speak for your own university
asaday🎃 @ItssTeeJay

Everybody saying it doesn't work speak for your own university

"I'm aware it takes advantage of the laziness in people, and cops not doing their job," he said. "But if I don't get a ticket because an officer doesn't check, I believe I finessed the system."

And yes, Azodeh is also aware you can get double-ticketed.

@ItssTeeJay they gonna put a ticket on top of that ticket
Batman ✝ @SARGEMIGHTY

@ItssTeeJay they gonna put a ticket on top of that ticket

But if, or when, that day comes, he said he will have no issue paying a parking ticket. Or two.

"I'm a very lucky person — my luck hasn't let me down," he said. "But if I got two tickets that cost me twice as much, I won't be mad."

Azodeh is just hopeful people can keep the pro-tip fairly "low-key."

"If enough smart people wanted this to work, they won't tell every single person," he said. "They can keep it to themselves."

Wellp, one BuzzFeed News article later, let's hope.
TJ Azodeh

"I'm a very lucky person — my luck hasn't let me down," he said. "But if I got two tickets that cost me twice as much, I won't be mad."

Azodeh is just hopeful people can keep the pro-tip fairly "low-key."

"If enough smart people wanted this to work, they won't tell every single person," he said. "They can keep it to themselves."

Wellp, one BuzzFeed News article later, let's hope.

