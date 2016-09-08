This Woman Made An Insane, Tiny, Harry Potter-Style Bedroom For Her Dog
You have to meet Betty McCall, a retired teacher from Rochelle, Georgia, and her 4-year-old Chihuahua, Poncho.
When McCall's nephew, Will Rigdon, went to visit her on Labor Day, he discovered a tiny, Harry Potter–style room she built underneath a flight of stairs, and posted the photos online.
He realized the miniature room — outfitted with miniature funiture and miniature decor — was made for Poncho. Yes, the dog.
McCall told BuzzFeed News she intended for the room to be used as just a dog crate when she built her house. But then she found an American Girl brass doll bed at a thrift store one day, and a lightbulb went off.
After she moved in the tiny dresser, her sisters Gail and Carol got into it and made Poncho a tiny lamp, a tiny rug, tiny decorative antlers, AND A TINY SOMBRERO. Help.
McCall sent BuzzFeed News photos of the other half of the room, which has a TINY GRAND PIANO IN THE CORNER.
Poncho "gets nervous and snippy" around company and loud noises, so he often escapes to his room. He even sleeps there at night.
McCall joked that she didn't intend to model the room off of Harry Potter, but Poncho "does look like a house elf."
