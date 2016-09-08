BuzzFeed News

This Woman Made An Insane, Tiny, Harry Potter-Style Bedroom For Her Dog

Yer a dog...dog.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

Posted on September 8, 2016, at 3:52 p.m. ET

You have to meet Betty McCall, a retired teacher from Rochelle, Georgia, and her 4-year-old Chihuahua, Poncho.

When McCall's nephew, Will Rigdon, went to visit her on Labor Day, he discovered a tiny, Harry Potter–style room she built underneath a flight of stairs, and posted the photos online.

He realized the miniature room — outfitted with miniature funiture and miniature decor — was made for Poncho. Yes, the dog.

McCall told BuzzFeed News she intended for the room to be used as just a dog crate when she built her house. But then she found an American Girl brass doll bed at a thrift store one day, and a lightbulb went off.

&quot;I thought it would be funny to use it as a dog bed,&quot; McCall said. &quot;This worked much better and is more comfortable for Poncho.&quot;
After she moved in the tiny dresser, her sisters Gail and Carol got into it and made Poncho a tiny lamp, a tiny rug, tiny decorative antlers, AND A TINY SOMBRERO. Help.

There&#x27;s even a miniature version of the famous painting of dogs playing poker hanging up. &quot;We added the dogs-playing-poker picture because it was just too funny,&quot; she said.
McCall sent BuzzFeed News photos of the other half of the room, which has a TINY GRAND PIANO IN THE CORNER.

She said she found the piano (which is actually a child-size piano) and the other tiny landscape painting at a yard sale.
Poncho "gets nervous and snippy" around company and loud noises, so he often escapes to his room. He even sleeps there at night.

&quot;Poncho likes his room,&quot; McCall wants everyone to know. And she notes that it&#x27;s still large enough for her to pop in to clean and vacuum.
McCall joked that she didn't intend to model the room off of Harry Potter, but Poncho "does look like a house elf."

