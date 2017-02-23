This #BootBae Drama After A Woman Stuck Her Boot Up For Her Man Is Really Something

Jordan Smith

Jordan Smith, an 18-year-old from Houston, told BuzzFeed News she was asked to be a date auction at a scholarship fundraiser for the University of Houston Nigerian Student Association.

She said all she was doing was working the crowd to get bids up for a good cause.

Smith said she was specifically asked to be a part of the event by one of the organizers because they thought prospective suitors would bid high for a date.

"They thought I would have a good chance at getting bids," she said.