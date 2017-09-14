People Are Adorably Gassing Up Their Partners After This Guy Said His Girl Is “Finer Than Yours”
"This thread/comments got me feeling single AF."
Cordell Shepperd and his 19-year-old girlfriend Diana Alfaro have been dating for a few months. Shepperd loves and appreciates Alfaro a lot.
So last week, he tweeted this casual selfie of him and Alfaro and wrote "My girl finer than yours." This is a fairly "regular tweet" for him, so he was surprised to see how viral it became, he said.
It first gained attention because his friend Erik Hernandez, 18, saw the tweet and wanted to mess with him a bit. Hernandez responded to Shepperd's tweet with a photo of his girlfriend, Alina Campos, and said, "I beg to differ."
Shepperd then responded back with another photo of Alfaro and said, "You sure?"
This went on for a while publicly. Hernandez was just having a running joke with his friend, but he was very sincere about hyping up his girlfriend of nine months. "She's such an amazing person," he told BuzzFeed News.
The banter had everyone laughing, and soon other guys were sharing pics of their relationships and significant others.
"I really like y'all confidence in [sic] all... but my baby holds the crown," one partner wrote.
And it wasn't only guys. "You gotta appreciate this beauty. I'm pretty lucky," this person chimed in about her girlfriend.
Noah Frasier, 19, told BuzzFeed News he decided to drop in a pic of his boyfriend, 17-year-old Jordan, "because I felt that Jordan's appearance matched his soul and that everyone should see that."
In the replies to Shepperd's tweet, everyone else was trying to challenge him by playing PR for their partners.
Although some guys got even goofier about it.
The entire thread has a lot of people feeling emotional.
Others have been reminded of how single they are.
And how excessive people are being — "All y'all girls are beautiful, damn. We get it."
We gettttttt itttttttttttttttttttttt. (No, but really, this is truly precious. You are all doing amazing, sweeties.)
