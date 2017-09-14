BuzzFeed News

People Are Adorably Gassing Up Their Partners After This Guy Said His Girl Is “Finer Than Yours”

People Are Adorably Gassing Up Their Partners After This Guy Said His Girl Is “Finer Than Yours”

"This thread/comments got me feeling single AF."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on September 14, 2017, at 2:32 p.m. ET

Cordell Shepperd and his 19-year-old girlfriend Diana Alfaro have been dating for a few months. Shepperd loves and appreciates Alfaro a lot.

Cordell Shepperd

"My favorite thing about her has to be just how pure she is and how loving she can be — even in a bad mood," Shepperd, 17, told BuzzFeed News.

So last week, he tweeted this casual selfie of him and Alfaro and wrote "My girl finer than yours." This is a fairly "regular tweet" for him, so he was surprised to see how viral it became, he said.

¢$ ♕ @dellhoops

@dellhoops / Twitter / Via Twitter: @dellhoops

It first gained attention because his friend Erik Hernandez, 18, saw the tweet and wanted to mess with him a bit. Hernandez responded to Shepperd's tweet with a photo of his girlfriend, Alina Campos, and said, "I beg to differ."

chuck @eKick_

@eKick_ / Twitter / Via Twitter: @eKick_

Shepperd then responded back with another photo of Alfaro and said, "You sure?"

¢$ ♕ @dellhoops

@dellhoops / Twitter / Via Twitter: @dellhoops
"positive" —Hernandez

chuck @eKick_

@eKick_ / Twitter / Via Twitter: @eKick_

"I disagree" —Shepperd

¢$ ♕ @dellhoops

@dellhoops / Twitter / Via Twitter: @dellhoops

This went on for a while publicly. Hernandez was just having a running joke with his friend, but he was very sincere about hyping up his girlfriend of nine months. "She's such an amazing person," he told BuzzFeed News.

@dellhoops / Twitter / Via Twitter: @dellhoops

The banter had everyone laughing, and soon other guys were sharing pics of their relationships and significant others.

Daddy White @Emilleo17

@Emilleo17 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Emilleo17
"I really like y'all confidence in [sic] all... but my baby holds the crown," one partner wrote.

keelo🖕🏾 @atkeelo

@atkeelo / Twitter / Via Twitter: @atkeelo

And it wasn't only guys. "You gotta appreciate this beauty. I'm pretty lucky," this person chimed in about her girlfriend.

Erica 💞 @ericacoleman21

@ericacoleman21 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ericacoleman21

Noah Frasier, 19, told BuzzFeed News he decided to drop in a pic of his boyfriend, 17-year-old Jordan, "because I felt that Jordan's appearance matched his soul and that everyone should see that."

Pablo @Pabl0929

@Pabl0929 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Pabl0929

"He is the most beautiful, talented, and amazing person I know," Frasier added.

In the replies to Shepperd's tweet, everyone else was trying to challenge him by playing PR for their partners.

Josh @jhiiid

@jhiiid / Twitter / Via Twitter: @jhiiid
Erica 💞 @ericacoleman21

@ericacoleman21 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ericacoleman21
Remy Buxaplenty @Jloading_8

@Jloading_8 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Jloading_8

Although some guys got even goofier about it.

FaThEr @Father_Belknap

@Father_Belknap / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Father_Belknap
K Shaddy🙏🏾👑 @ShaddyFresko

@ShaddyFresko / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ShaddyFresko
The entire thread has a lot of people feeling emotional.

mya @myabriellee

@myabriellee / Twitter / Via Twitter: @myabriellee
han @fabuloushannahh

@fabuloushannahh / Twitter / Via Twitter: @fabuloushannahh

Others have been reminded of how single they are.

Cesc @_aidanflynn

@_aidanflynn / Twitter / Via Twitter: @_aidanflynn

And how excessive people are being — "All y'all girls are beautiful, damn. We get it."

Yvonne 🌻✨ @califl0werr

@califl0werr / Twitter / Via Twitter: @califl0werr

We gettttttt itttttttttttttttttttttt. (No, but really, this is truly precious. You are all doing amazing, sweeties.)

Marcus 🅱️🅱️🅱️ @king_Marcus11

@king_Marcus11 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @king_Marcus11
