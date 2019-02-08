An 18-year-old guy named Izaak Torres from Costa Mesa, California, genuinely freaked out after misreading his girlfriend's thermometer as a positive pregnancy test.

And now he has a BuzzFeed News post to forever immortalize his mistake.

Earlier this week, Torres hazily woke up to a text his girlfriend, Vanessa Marie, sent him at 4 a.m. that read "Holy fuck," accompanied with a temperature reading of 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

"I said 'holy fuck' because I was so frustrated that it was 4 a.m. and I was dead tired but I didn’t want to go back to sleep until my fever went down some more," Marie told BuzzFeed News.

She said she fell asleep shortly after sending her partner the photo. "I didn’t get his response 'til I woke up around 11 am and I just died laughing," she said.