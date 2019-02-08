A Teen Mistakenly Read His Girlfriend's Thermometer As A Pregnancy Test, Freaked Out, And Now The Internet's Clowning Him
Did he think it meant "you 100% having a baby"?
An 18-year-old guy named Izaak Torres from Costa Mesa, California, genuinely freaked out after misreading his girlfriend's thermometer as a positive pregnancy test.
And now he has a BuzzFeed News post to forever immortalize his mistake.
Earlier this week, Torres hazily woke up to a text his girlfriend, Vanessa Marie, sent him at 4 a.m. that read "Holy fuck," accompanied with a temperature reading of 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
"I said 'holy fuck' because I was so frustrated that it was 4 a.m. and I was dead tired but I didn’t want to go back to sleep until my fever went down some more," Marie told BuzzFeed News.
She said she fell asleep shortly after sending her partner the photo. "I didn’t get his response 'til I woke up around 11 am and I just died laughing," she said.
Torres had responded to the image of the thermometer with a series of increasingly panicked texts: "How" and "Wtf."
His mind racing, and with grave concern and confusion, he then texted Marie, "Your [sic] on birth control."
Torres said when he gained full consciousness and realized his mistake, he "felt like a dumb ass." And then tried to keep it moving.
Marie said when her fever went down, she couldn't help but share her boyfriend's very honest, but nonetheless embarrassing, mistake online. It's now gone viral.
And people can't help but crack up at Torres' gaffe. Some are laughing over the fact that he seemed to have interpreted the "100" as "100 [percent] ya u real pregnant girl."
The jokes just kept coming.
Others pointed out to Marie that this mistake clearly showed her boyfriend is not ready to welcome a baby just yet — something she said she knows.
While some found it endearing, others are brazenly calling Torres "an idiot."
However, Torres said he's unfazed. He simply was too tired at the time to interpret Marie's photo clearly and his tired lizard brain jumped to the wrong conclusion.
"I honestly don’t care what anyone says. Me and my girl have a great relationship and we are strong and we posted this for people to find it funny but not blow it out of proportion," he told BuzzFeed News.
