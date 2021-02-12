The With Honors Scandal Is Making It Hard For People To Take The Influencer Industry Seriously

In this week's newsletter: The latest plagiarism accusation revealed the very low and high standards the industry is subjected to, and how I wanted more from the HBO documentary Fake Famous .

On Wednesday, I published a story about a glitzy social media academy, With Honors, being accused of plagiarizing materials in one of its online courses. I spoke to a few customers who raised alarm bells before having their suspicions validated by an Instagrammer named Elise Darma, who publicly and directly accused the academy of stealing her work. People who bought the course told me it looked nice: The formatting and fonts were pleasing to the eye and thoughtful. Some of the materials were informative, but one person thought it was also fairly “basic.” I looked at a bunch of slides from its e-courses and — suspending the very serious accusations and controversies about how they were sourced — they were pretty rudimentary. They offered tips like “interact with your audience” and suggestions like posting “your Sunday routine” as content. Darma, who’s an influencer and social media educator, has provided several examples to support her claims that her course was copied by With Honors. Other people who took it also pointed out strange inconsistencies in language and similarities to other things they found online. Darma told me she’s not looking to engage with With Honors about the alleged plagiarism. She wants them to account for it publicly, and with their members, some of whom said they’ve paid hundreds of dollars for the materials. When I reached one of WH’s founders, Heather Catania, she first dismissed the accusations as “cancel culture.” She later said the company is doing a “sitewide audit.”

I felt especially frustrated working on this story, not just because it is difficult to report on the stickiness of plagiarism. My annoyance stemmed from anticipating the inevitable comments like, “This is why the influencer industry is [reductive adjective, usually ‘vapid’ or ‘fake’ or ‘stupid’].” The public’s relationship to influencers is already fraught. The industry is widely accused of repackaging extremely basic and shallow ideas, and trying to present them as new. And TBH, some of these criticisms are totally valid. Social media is a game about branding, and that includes the ability to make a thing or idea look polished and new when it’s the same messaging over and over. But herein lies a really difficult standard for professionals (who are mostly women) in the industry as well. Because their reputation is fraught (and sometimes dare I say even bad), there is even more pressure on them to prove that they belong to a workforce that has merit. And the With Honors scandal, if the academy did take and/or carefully rearrange someone else’s original work, can feel even more damaging for the industry. The opposing truth is that there is a lot of real work and fulfillment that influencers have. And many new kinds of influencers are introducing really exciting and interesting and new thoughts to the platform (You read the love letter/newsletter I wrote about Amanda Gorman, right? Lol). So I think we can remember there is a lot of potential the industry has to really grow, and a lot of good it can offer. But, my god, if you’re not going to join in on making this space better or holding yourself to a higher stand, please don’t give yourself a name like “With Honors.” I wish the HBO Fake Famous documentary came from a place of curiosity rather than judgment

