The White House Has A New Voicemail Following The Government Shutdown And It's...Something

People who attempted to reach the White House's comment line Saturday were alarmed to hear the new automated message.

As the federal government shutdown kicked in Saturday, callers to the White House were greeted by a new outgoing voicemail message informing them that the administration "cannot answer your call today," and blaming Democrats for the lack of service.

If you call the White House comment line (202-456-1111) this is the full outgoing message you'll hear:

"Thank you for calling the White House. Unfortunately, we cannot answer your call today because congressional Democrats are holding government funding —

including funding for our troops and other national security priorities — hostage to an unrelated immigration debate. Due to this obstruction, the government is shut down. In the meantime, you can leave a comment for the president at www.whitehouse.gov/contact. We look forward to taking your calls as soon as the government reopens."

The White House has not yet responded to BuzzFeed News' request for comment about the new message.