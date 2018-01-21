The White House Has A New Voicemail Following The Government Shutdown And It's...Something
People who attempted to reach the White House's comment line Saturday were alarmed to hear the new automated message.
As the federal government shutdown kicked in Saturday, callers to the White House were greeted by a new outgoing voicemail message informing them that the administration "cannot answer your call today," and blaming Democrats for the lack of service.
If you call the White House comment line (202-456-1111) this is the full outgoing message you'll hear:
"Thank you for calling the White House. Unfortunately, we cannot answer your call today because congressional Democrats are holding government funding —
including funding for our troops and other national security priorities — hostage to an unrelated immigration debate. Due to this obstruction, the government is shut down. In the meantime, you can leave a comment for the president at www.whitehouse.gov/contact. We look forward to taking your calls as soon as the government reopens."
The White House has not yet responded to BuzzFeed News' request for comment about the new message.
Many people who called the number Saturday morning were struck by the automated recording.
And urged people to call the number to hear it for themselves.
ADVERTISEMENT
Some were particularly taken aback by the line about congressional Democrats "holding government funding ... hostage," and called the message "petty" and "berserk."
Some are accusing the president of politicizing this White House resource.
But at least some Trump supporters are into it.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.