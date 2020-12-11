In this week's newsletter: Why Josh and Bryce's nice effort to give to the homeless feels predictable and exploitative, and the one reason I think Olivia Jade's Red Table Talk appearance was necessary (to viewers).

The TikTok Sway House boys' latest charity is almost making a mockery of public image rehabilitation campaigns — and we're still falling for it

YouTube

The Sway House members have not received great press this year. Bryce Hall and Blake Gray were charged with violating COVID safety policies in LA for throwing a rager in August, even after they were given a warning about their last party. Outside the legal consequences, their reputations faced greater scrutiny. People thought they were the prime example of negligent teens who chose clout over public health. So, over the past few months, it became really important for Bryce, Blake, and the other house members (Josh Richards, Griffin Johnson, Jaden Hossler) to start rebuilding their public image.

Their strategy was textbook. Earlier this week, I got an email from their management with the subject line, “TikTok Stars Bryce Hall and Josh Richards Provide Food and Drink to Homeless in LA.” Apparently, in the spirit of “Giving Tuesday,” Josh and Bryce handed out Chipotle and their own brand of energy drinks to some people experiencing homelessness in the Los Angeles area. There were videos attached capturing the event. It was a montage of Josh and Bryce handing the products to people with soundbites from the TikTokers saying things like, “feels good, dude,” and “putting smiles on people’s faces, it’s the best.” In one moment, a man holds a can of their energy drink and gives the brand a shout out to the camera. The act was already written up by media outlets. People magazine even gave it an ~exclusive~. This is the part of the newsletter where I tell you how I feel about it. Judging from the headline, you can make accurate guesses to my general feeling: It’s not great, despite how noble the act is on the surface. And I want to first say that any time anyone offers their time and resources to helping someone less fortunate is ostensibly doing something capital-G good.

YouTube

However, with years of celebrity PR models to work with and compare to, this was both uninspiring and exploitative as an attempt at image rehab. Every time a famous person does a public act, a fun exercise is asking aloud, What is motivating this? And who is benefiting? Filming and promoting the stunt with heavily branded products feels pretty contrary to doing good unconditionally. And if the motivation is to revamp the Sway House boys’ reputation, then the people experiencing homelessness featured in the video are props to the mission. Furthermore, do those struggling to source their daily food and water intake want energy drinks?? Influencers are almost always motivated first by maintaining or growing their audience and personal brand. In this case, Josh and Bryce needed to convince the general public that they are upstanding people with good morals, especially after being called negligent and selfish for throwing large parties. Charity work is by far the most obvious, and age-old way, for celebrities to do this. But in 2020, these acts aren’t as convincing anymore. The public has gotten smarter and demands more authenticity, and I wish more influencers and media would realize it. I asked Josh some of these questions outright: What was your/the Sway House boys’ motivation? Why was it filmed, and who does this act ultimately serve? His responses were predictably rehearsed and resoundingly positive. He’s been media-trained well, I’ll give him that. “My Sway House brothers and I always try to find ways to give back, it is a part of my DNA and something my parents instilled in me from a very young age,” he said in a lengthy email statement. “The homeless situation in LA has, unfortunately, hit all-time highs with no sign of it getting better anytime soon.” He said their intent to film it was because he and his crew wanted “to make a positive impact and lead by example.” He said they gave out their own brand of energy drinks because they had a stash lying around. “It’s always easier to arrange these types of giveback opportunities, especially last minute.” And he wanted to “make sure Chipotle got some recognition” for donating a few bowls and burritos. I can believe that Josh and the Sway House boys sincerely believe in their mission to do good selflessly. But what they fail to acknowledge is the other component of their lives that works in tandem constantly: Everything they do is a part of their brand. Everything they do is inherently self-motivated and will benefit them — their income, their likability — ultimately. If they were purely thinking about the needs of people experiencing homelessness, they would have perhaps taken more time to organize essential supplies (which would not include their own energy drinks they have lying around), perhaps funded it all themselves, deployed many more people to help them hand out the supplies, and most importantly, not filmed the spectacle to send press releases about. The women of Red Table Talk directly confronted Olivia Jade with realities someone else should have taught her

Facebook / Red Table Talk