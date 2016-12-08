BuzzFeed News

People Are Dying Over This Hilariously Lazy Cashier Drawing In "The Proud Family"

"All those fucks went to the peanut in the episode."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on December 8, 2016, at 2:46 p.m. ET

On Monday, Atlanta native Christina Dean was watching The Proud Family Movie. She paused it midway through and thought, "[What] the heck is that in the background?" she told BuzzFeed News.

The Disney Channel Original Movie of the popular animated series came out in 2005, when The Proud Family officially ended. Dean said she thought to rewatch the movie that day because she had it recorded.
Christina Dean

Dean noticed a stick-figure drawing of the cashier in one of the scenes and started cracking up. She snapped the moment and tweeted, "It's obvious they didn't give a damn about the background." Her tweet went viral, with over 23,000 retweets so far.

it's obvious they didn't give a damn about the background. the cashier🤔
Chris @hilareolas

it's obvious they didn't give a damn about the background. the cashier🤔

"I thought I was seeing things," she said, laughing.

But sure enough, the depiction of the cashier (or what's supposed to be the cashier) in the background did actually make it to the final cut of the Disney movie, BuzzFeed News has confirmed.

At about 57 minutes in, when Penny is trying to convince her friends that humanoid peanut warriors exist (OK, you should watch the movie if you haven't, the plot is righteous), you see the "cashier" character making its first appearance in the background of the scene.

Disney

Then the "cashier" sits throughout the rest of the scene, just watching the friends from behind its register, all smiley and smug.

Disney
Disney

Dean's discovery has people officially deaded.

People are crying laughing at the fact that the animators simply DG enough of AF.

Folks started personifying, and really relating to, the cashier.

Y'all peep my peak days when I was the cashier in the proud family on Disney channel. Good times. https://t.co/pN2pHGAaXg
Its ya boy seb @Legend_Today

Y'all peep my peak days when I was the cashier in the proud family on Disney channel. Good times. https://t.co/pN2pHGAaXg

Even days later, people are still thinking about Dean's tweet and LOLing. "I really didn't expect my tweet to be popular," Dean said. "I thought I was the only one who found it hilarious."

im on adderall rn and i literally cannot stop thinking about this poorly drawn cashier from the proud family movie
lol u wild @selfdisgusted

im on adderall rn and i literally cannot stop thinking about this poorly drawn cashier from the proud family movie

so we're gonna act like the didnt draw the cashier on the proud family movie🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
braxton🉐 @braxtonwithfood

so we're gonna act like the didnt draw the cashier on the proud family movie🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Disney Channel and is awaiting a response.

