"She's going to have brown eyes for sure ... I thought you were going to have pretty eyes," Biannca Prince says in the video.

The parents in charge of a major family YouTube channel has angered viewers for making comments about their newborn daughter's eye and skin color within moments of her birth. It was all captured and shared in a vlog that's now become infamous.



Biannca and Damien Prince run "The Prince Family" channel that has so far amassed more than 3.6 million subscribers. They are already parents to two young sons, and late last month, they welcomed their newest addition: a baby girl they named Nova Grace and who literally came out of the womb to a camera documenting her every move on YouTube.



In the birthing video — which runs over 37 minutes and has 14 ad placements — Biannca is heard making remarks about Nova Grace's facial features immediately following the birth.



"When do they get their eye color? Like, six to twelve months?" she says to the nurse in the room. "She's going to have brown eyes for sure ... I thought you were going to have pretty eyes." Damien then is heard promptly responding, "She do have pretty eyes."



"Do you think she'll be DJ's color or a little bit darker?" the mom also says of her newborn, comparing her to one of her son DJ's skin complexion.



"No, she's going to be darker," the dad responds.



"But she's beautiful," the nurse then interjects.



Over the last two weeks, fans began commenting on the YouTube vlog, asking the parents why they were so quickly fixated on their newborn daughter's skin and eye color upon her birth.



"Whats up with the focus on how dark she will become and the color eyes," one wrote. "Be thankful that the baby is healthy.."

"Why bianca says 'she's not going to be Damiens colour' like it's a bad thing..shameful," added another.



Then on Friday, clips from the video travelled onto other social platforms, where confusion grew into anger and grave concern over their remarks.



Alia Cureton of New York (@_karbashian) screen-recorded some of it to share on Twitter, where it's gone hugely viral and viewed more than the original video.

Imagine being 1 hour old and your parents are obsessing over your skin/eye color 🤢 The nurse had to remind them that she’s a beautiful baby

She told BuzzFeed News when she heard Biannca say "I thought you were going to have pretty eyes" she was immediately alarmed.



"That’s basically saying her eyes aren’t pretty because they aren’t light," Cureton said. "They spoke about her color quite often — about how dark she was going to be. The eye color comment was disgusting. So was her reaction to the possibility of her baby being her dad’s color."



She noted that "colorism" is a problem in the black community because children are taught directly or indirectly that "lighter skin is better" and that "light eyes are pretty."



And to have witnessed parents impose that on a newborn, Cureton said is harmful to an entire complex of issues and side effects of self-hate and colorism.

@_karbashian This video is so cringy. I was so overjoyed to hold my new babies, the last thing i was thinking about is their melanin levels. Kids aren’t cute accessories.

"There are people getting illegal surgery done on their eyes to achieve a lighter look," she said. "In the black community. the hate for certain skin colors runs deep. We’re told not to stay in the sun too long because we’ll get dark."



Many others online are voicing similar concerns for the child.



"Let’s just imagine for a second how such viewpoints in a family can damage a child’s self-esteem and self-image into adulthood as they don’t value themselves because they’re not lighter which becomes synonymous with prettier," one viewer wrote.



"But y’all say colorism is made up," another tweeted. "The baby ain’t been in the world for a full 24hrs and her parents her already colorist towards her. I’m disgusted. I feel so bad for the baby."

Others are also criticizing the parents for recording and sharing the birth in the first place. The video has over 1.8 million views.



"YouTube families are weird Period.!" one person wrote.

The Prince family did not return multiple requests for comment, and Biannca has since disabled comments on all of her newer Instagram posts.