The Pete Buttigieg "High Hopes" Dance Has Become A Meme, Making It Fun But Not Any Less Dorky

I just tried it to a Travis Scott song. And it works!

By Tanya Chen

Picture of Tanya Chen Tanya Chen BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 22, 2019, at 12:19 p.m. ET

By now you may have seen the very spirited choreographed dance to Panic! at the Disco's "High Hopes" that Pete Buttigieg's supporters showed off a few months ago.

Rachel Scott @rachelvscott

Since then, it's been performed at all kinds of rallies and events for the 2020 presidential hopeful across the country. The dancing supporters seem to like it, but a lot of other people hate it so much.

Liz McLeod @LizMcLeod

(BuzzFeed News has reached out to Pete Buttigieg's campaign team for comment and to clarify if it's an official campaign dance.)

Is it a very dorky dance? Yes. I'm asserting no political bias here. Many presidential political campaigns develop dances or cheers for their volunteers, and they all will inevitably be dorky.

This one is, at the very least, versatile. It requires very little rhythm and no real athletic or dancing abilities, and it can be performed to any song and on any occasion.

Because of that, it's now become a meme.

Adam Friedland @AdamFriedland

bax 🌺 @baxfortulsi

So are you going to embarrass yourself trying to learn the "Hit Dem Folks" dance, or are you going to accept that this is a very realistic dance range for you?

Babie @cassi_zy

I learned it in one watch of the clip.

And — again, because it's not really uniquely synchronized to "High Hopes" — it can be done to any song currently playing in your headphones right now.

David @mild_rude_humor

Caiden Reid @ReidCaiden

🏠🚶🏻‍♂️ Dec 4 @ Greasy @theglowpt4

You can resent me for endorsing this dance, but when you're put on the spot at a party, whether it's to YNW Melly or Brad Paisley, you'll see.

clara’s tw*tter @ramencult

