By now you may have seen the very spirited choreographed dance to Panic! at the Disco's "High Hopes" that Pete Buttigieg's supporters showed off a few months ago.

Team @PeteButtigieg showing off their dance moves early this morning ahead of today’s #SteakFry in Iowa.

Since then, it's been performed at all kinds of rallies and events for the 2020 presidential hopeful across the country. The dancing supporters seem to like it, but a lot of other people hate it so much .

(BuzzFeed News has reached out to Pete Buttigieg's campaign team for comment and to clarify if it's an official campaign dance.)

Is it a very dorky dance? Yes. I'm asserting no political bias here. Many presidential political campaigns develop dances or cheers for their volunteers, and they all will inevitably be dorky.

This one is, at the very least, versatile. It requires very little rhythm and no real athletic or dancing abilities, and it can be performed to any song and on any occasion.

Because of that, it's now become a meme.