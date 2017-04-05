Two People Sued Wise For Not Filling Enough Potato Chips In Each Bag And Deceiving Them

Sameline Alce from the Bronx in New York City and Desiré Nugent from Washington, DC, allege in their lawsuit that Wise Foods systematically underfills their chip bags. They believe the company intentionally leaves them 58% to 75% empty, and that they've been overpaying for chips that are filled less than halfway up the bag.

Alce and Nugent claim they would have paid less for a bag of Wise potato chips had they known the bags were mostly filled with air.

They're seeking damages for consumers in NYC and DC, and are also asking for changes to the packaging.