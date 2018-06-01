The Pain On LeBron James' Face After Losing The First Finals Game Has Become A Very Versatile Meme

BuzzFeed News

"In Titanic when Rose throws the Heart of the Ocean into the water rather than donating the money to a worthy charity."

By Tanya Chen

Posted on June 1, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET

ICYMI, on Thursday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers lost the first NBA Finals game to the Golden State Warriors after a critical play went a little weird.

What was J.R. doing? 😐
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

What was J.R. doing? 😐

Without fully blaming the L on Cavs' J.R. Smith, but to fully blame the loss on him, Smith decided to dribble the ball out with 4.7 seconds left in the game and the two teams were tied 107–107.

According to coach Tyronn Lue in a postgame interview, he said Smith thought they were up one point.

However, Smith claimed he knew what the score was. "I was trying to get enough to bring it out to get a shot off," Smith said. "If I thought we were ahead, I'd have held onto the ball and let them foul me."

The Cavs lost to the Warriors 114–124 in overtime.

The embarrassing play had teammate LeBron James reacting viscerally to Smith like this. James was internally screaming/bleeding/imploding, we suspect.

ABC

The agony. The pain.

ABC
It's now become a meme that's very relatable, but also very versatile.

LeBron to JR Smith: “TAKE THE BALL AND PUT IT IN THE HOOP” #NBAFinals
Jordan Lange @jordanlange25

LeBron to JR Smith: “TAKE THE BALL AND PUT IT IN THE HOOP” #NBAFinals

“We almost had the glove off, Star Lord. Why would you do that?”
Frank Pallotta @frankpallotta

“We almost had the glove off, Star Lord. Why would you do that?”

It's applicable for all kinds of situations. "When your mom is yelling at you for something your sibling did."

when your mom is yelling at you for something your sibling did #NBAFinals
Donaven 〽️ @_nevanod

when your mom is yelling at you for something your sibling did #NBAFinals

Jessica Smetana @jessica_smetana

when my wife fails to notice I did exactly one chore
BUM CHILLUPS @edsbs

when my wife fails to notice I did exactly one chore

When you keep asking God to answer the same prayer
HJY @HoodJesusYo

When you keep asking God to answer the same prayer

"In Titanic when Rose throws the Heart of the Ocean into the water rather than donating the money to a worthy charity."

In Titanic when Rose throws the Heart of the Ocean into the water rather than donating the money to a worthy charity. https://t.co/Ta7W6jyl2w
snddoɥ ʞɹɐɯ @markhoppus

In Titanic when Rose throws the Heart of the Ocean into the water rather than donating the money to a worthy charity. https://t.co/Ta7W6jyl2w

"When the Chopped contestant goes to the ice cream machine."

When the Chopped contestant goes to the ice cream machine
Lindsey Adler @lindseyadler

When the Chopped contestant goes to the ice cream machine

"When jr smith puts raisins in the potato salad."

when jr smith puts raisins in the potato salad
darth™ @darth

when jr smith puts raisins in the potato salad

And poor J.R. Smith, who is getting roasted for eternity.

“I thought you gotta take it back when it hit rim”
Drewski. @drew_avi

“I thought you gotta take it back when it hit rim”

JR Smith should blame Ambien
Bunkie Perkins @BunkiePerkins

JR Smith should blame Ambien

A tweet from 2013 has now gone viral. 💀

damn mybad
JR Smith @TheRealJRSmith

damn mybad

