The Pain On LeBron James' Face After Losing The First Finals Game Has Become A Very Versatile Meme

Without fully blaming the L on Cavs' J.R. Smith, but to fully blame the loss on him, Smith decided to dribble the ball out with 4.7 seconds left in the game and the two teams were tied 107–107.

According to coach Tyronn Lue in a postgame interview, he said Smith thought they were up one point.

However, Smith claimed he knew what the score was. "I was trying to get enough to bring it out to get a shot off," Smith said. "If I thought we were ahead, I'd have held onto the ball and let them foul me."

The Cavs lost to the Warriors 114–124 in overtime.