This Mom Hilariously Struggled To Take Her Daughter's Picture And People Can Really Relate

This Mom Hilariously Struggled To Take Her Daughter's Picture And People Can Really Relate

Cherish your parents' accidental videos forever, my friends.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 7, 2017, at 2:11 p.m. ET

This is 20-year-old Ki'Anna Hall and her mom, Dion Tijani. They live in Texas. On Friday, Hall attended a banquet for the basketball organization she belongs to, and got dressed up. She asked her mom to take a picture of her OOTD.

&quot;I didn&#x27;t have enough storage on my phone, so I went to the Snapchat app so she could take my picture there and save it to my phone so I could post the picture later on that night,&quot; Hall explained.
"I didn't have enough storage on my phone, so I went to the Snapchat app so she could take my picture there and save it to my phone so I could post the picture later on that night," Hall explained.

***Now, I realize this is not the first time in history a parent has ever been tasked with taking a photo, and failed.*** But Tijani failed adorably.

Hall told BuzzFeed News she was wondering "why [Tijani] was taking so long to take a picture" until she heard her mom proudly announce, "the circle is almost complete." At that moment Hall realized her mom had been holding down the snap button the entire time, and shot a video.

Me : Ma can you take my picture Her : 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️
Kiki 💛 @_Kikithegreat

Me : Ma can you take my picture Her : 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️

"Just give me my phone," Hall said to her mom.

"She said, 'I was just trying to help — don't ask me to do nothing else because you know I don't know how to work it,'" Hall said of her mom, laughing.

She watched the video and cracked up so hard that she decided to save it and share it on Twitter, where it's gone viral.

People are also cracking up over the accidental video, especially over how pure and serious Tijani was when she said, "the circle is almost complete."

@_Kikithegreat she said the circle is almost complete 😂😂
lex ✨ @_Alexycia_

@_Kikithegreat she said the circle is almost complete 😂😂

"The circle is almost complete" Lord bless her heart and protect her at all costs https://t.co/EhzrxmohsL
cal @calvrogers

"The circle is almost complete" Lord bless her heart and protect her at all costs

@_Kikithegreat the circle is almost complete 💀
Murphy✨ @_sforsierra

@_Kikithegreat the circle is almost complete 💀

People also COMPLETELY understood this exact struggle with other family members and friends.

@_Kikithegreat Girl I went through the same thing just look at my reaction 😂
Pacs Angel❄️✨ @TanyaxMaxine_

@_Kikithegreat Girl I went through the same thing just look at my reaction 😂

@_Kikithegreat Tell me why this is my husband when I ask him to take pics of me tho? Smh. 😐😐
;; - p a i g e * 🔥 @supitspaige

@_Kikithegreat Tell me why this is my husband when I ask him to take pics of me tho? Smh. 😐😐

Mom has seen her daughter's tweet and all the reactions to it. "She's a little shy, but she thinks it's so funny," Hall said.

If you're wondering, after a bit of coaching, Tijani was able to successfully take a picture of her daughter with Snapchat. The circle is finally complete.

