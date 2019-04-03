 Skip To Content
The “Car Alarm Challenge” Is A Bunch Of Delightful People Willing To Look Stupid Together

“Ee!Ee!Ee!Ee!Ee!”/i> Idk.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on April 3, 2019, at 1:48 p.m. ET

Mia Peredo @miaaperedo

MY ROOMATE SOUNDS LIKE A CAR ALARM HAHAHAHAHAHA

CHICAGO and the WORLD AT LARGE — People are attempting to mimic the sound of a car alarm for what’s being called the “car alarm challenge.” Some are quite talented at it.

The “challenge” was inspired by a super viral video of a supremely talented woman showing off how well she could create a car alarm sound. The video has already been viewed over 7.6 million times and retweeted over 91,000 times after being posted last week.

“Imagine the chaos she could cause,” someone tweeted a day after her video went viral.

Well, chaos did ensue. But it’s pretty great. Kids, teens, and parents are now squealing while chopping at their throats. And while everyone looks ridiculous doing it, at least we’re all looking ridiculous ✨together✨.

JACQUELINE ♡ @wowkarate

okay but....WHY CAN MY BROTHER DO THAT CAR ALARM CHALLENGE

People really gave it their best effort, and they did not sound half bad?

Tay Stratford @StratfordTaylor

She sounds better than the original car alarm girl... @krispypineapple

KC @kirstyncorder

@P_gibb

Karsten M Hutcheson @khutch66

@P_gibb It’s not a talent anyone can do it 😂

Others gave it their best effort, and...they gave it their best effort.

Kagome @chillontheshore

Car alarm @J0anna__banana

Angelhi Eguren @angelhi07

I showed my mom the car alarm video and well.... 💀

Some alarms sounded like they needed their cars checked out.

Peyton Mitchell @pey10rae

@P_gibb Almost!

Daisha McBride @The_RapGirl

@P_gibb 2012 Honda Civic 💀

One user, @taylor_hendrick, however, came up with her own remixed car alarm slash a full EDM set. She may have unanimously won the challenge.

taylor jo @taylor_headrick

“car alarm” 2.0

