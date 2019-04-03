The “Car Alarm Challenge” Is A Bunch Of Delightful People Willing To Look Stupid Together

CHICAGO and the WORLD AT LARGE — People are attempting to mimic the sound of a car alarm for what’s being called the “car alarm challenge.” Some are quite talented at it.

The “challenge” was inspired by a super viral video of a supremely talented woman showing off how well she could create a car alarm sound. The video has already been viewed over 7.6 million times and retweeted over 91,000 times after being posted last week.

“Imagine the chaos she could cause,” someone tweeted a day after her video went viral.

Well, chaos did ensue. But it’s pretty great. Kids, teens, and parents are now squealing while chopping at their throats. And while everyone looks ridiculous doing it, at least we’re all looking ridiculous ✨together✨.