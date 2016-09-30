We Found The Guys In The Viral "White Guys Selfie" Meme, And They Found It Hilarious

Tamer Cosgun

Tamer Cosgun, a friend of these eight guys depicted in the photo, posted it originally.

It rose to the top of the r/oddlysatisfying subreddit before it quickly made its way to the front page of Reddit overall.

Joseph Ghaemi, the eighth guy — at the end of the line in the photo — told BuzzFeed News the friends were all at Wimbledon together when the photo was taken.

Although commenters suspected they intentionally posed in a perfect line for the selfie, Ghaemi confirmed that their friend Fraser, the guy at the very front, snapped it randomly.

"It was genuinely a one-time fluke," Ghaemi said.