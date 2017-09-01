BuzzFeed News

A Texas Man Returned Home To Play His Piano In A Flooded House And It Has People Emotional

The powerful video has inspired many, including singer Vanessa Carlton, to see the "beauty in the suffering."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on September 1, 2017, at 11:16 a.m. ET

Friendswood, Texas, resident Aric Harding returned to his flooded home on Wednesday to pick up toys for his seven children. There, he stopped to play the piano. In a video he shared to Instagram that's gone viral, Harding reflected and wrote, "I think it's all finally sinking in a little. What we used to have going as a city is gone."

Harding told CNN one of his children was concerned the water destroyed their family piano.

When he finally returned to the house, he was pleased to find the piano had not been fully submerged and was still working. ""I decided to take a moment and play and take it all in," Harding said.

"I am excited to see the new beauty in the suffering," he wrote. And many others saw a glimmer of beauty amid the devastation.

People were so moved they're offering to purchase Harding and his family a new piano.

Heartbreaking. I want to find this man and buy him a piano. 💔 https://t.co/d2oHiBm58L
Miss Mandalyn @MandyImus

Heartbreaking. I want to find this man and buy him a piano. 💔 https://t.co/d2oHiBm58L

I'll help you buy a new piano. https://t.co/P93cetI7L6
resist @comicshi

I'll help you buy a new piano. https://t.co/P93cetI7L6

Uh is there a kickstarter or gofundme started yet to buy this man a new piano? Because he deserves one. https://t.co/sQwSKaCj4u
fuck vacuum @antiwalton

Uh is there a kickstarter or gofundme started yet to buy this man a new piano? Because he deserves one. https://t.co/sQwSKaCj4u

Vanessa Carlton has also pitched in on the effort.

'Beauty in the suffering': His house submerged in water, he sits at... @yamahapianos we need to get him a piano. https://t.co/VSVoj8TzsY
Vanessa Carlton @VanessaCarlton

'Beauty in the suffering': His house submerged in water, he sits at... @yamahapianos we need to get him a piano. https://t.co/VSVoj8TzsY

On Thursday, Harding and other residents began efforts to tear down and restore damaged homes in their neighborhood. All of the homes on his street had also been flooded, he told CNN.

Instagram: @aricharding

But he's still trying to see the light in these hard times.

"To see stuff like this...24 hours after that video was made I probably had 40 people in my house tearing down walls…laughing together, filled with life…that’s powerful," he told Anderson Cooper in a follow-up on air interview.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Aric Harding for comment.

