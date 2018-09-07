Tesla's Stocks Tanked After Elon Musk Smoked Weed In An Interview But At Least We Have Our Dank Memes
"The look on Elon musk's face as he's smoking weed looks like he's thinking about inventing weed."
Elon Musk was a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Wednesday, where he and host Joe Rogan covered casual topics like gravitational energy, artificial intelligence, and what really is real, y'know?
It was more than two-and-a-half hours of very insightful stuff.
At one point during the interview, Rogan lights up a blunt, and hands it to Musk, who takes a hit of it. BuzzFeed News can not independently verify if Musk inhaled, although it appears he did not.
The moment has become immortalized by the internet. Some joked Musk is about the only person on Earth who can manage to make smoking marijuana look incredibly lame.
Then came memes about what the CEO, who recently accused a Thai cave rescue worker of being a child rapist may be like high.
Someone discovered you can sandwich Musk smoking with...virtually anything, and it works.
Unfortunately for Musk, immediately following his appearance on the podcast, Tesla's stocks fell as much as 9% on Friday.
At one point it was down $4.20 in pre-market trading (heh).
But, hey, at least he has some 🔥memes to keep him warm at night.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.