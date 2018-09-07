BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Tesla's Stocks Tanked After Elon Musk Smoked Weed In An Interview But At Least We Have Our Dank Memes

news

Tesla's Stocks Tanked After Elon Musk Smoked Weed In An Interview But At Least We Have Our Dank Memes

"The look on Elon musk's face as he's smoking weed looks like he's thinking about inventing weed."

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 7, 2018, at 12:10 p.m. ET

Elon Musk was a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Wednesday, where he and host Joe Rogan covered casual topics like gravitational energy, artificial intelligence, and what really is real, y'know?

It was more than two-and-a-half hours of very insightful stuff.

Brendan Karet 🚮 @bad_takes

Reply Retweet Favorite

At one point during the interview, Rogan lights up a blunt, and hands it to Musk, who takes a hit of it. BuzzFeed News can not independently verify if Musk inhaled, although it appears he did not.

Elon Musk smoking a blunt for the first time on Joe Rogan's podcast is Internet gold
gifdsports @gifdsports

Elon Musk smoking a blunt for the first time on Joe Rogan's podcast is Internet gold

Reply Retweet Favorite

The moment has become immortalized by the internet. Some joked Musk is about the only person on Earth who can manage to make smoking marijuana look incredibly lame.

Congratulations to Elon Musk for being the only person in the world who still manages to look like a huge nerd while smoking a blunt https://t.co/BSNNFlLwZf
Sarah @thetigersez

Congratulations to Elon Musk for being the only person in the world who still manages to look like a huge nerd while smoking a blunt https://t.co/BSNNFlLwZf

Reply Retweet Favorite
the look on elon musk's face as he's smoking weed looks like he's thinking about inventing weed
chris @BassoonJokes

the look on elon musk's face as he's smoking weed looks like he's thinking about inventing weed

Reply Retweet Favorite

Then came memes about what the CEO, who recently accused a Thai cave rescue worker of being a child rapist may be like high.

*Elon musk takes a long drag on a joint* "If you really think about it, all divers are paedophiles"
TechnicallyRon @TechnicallyRon

*Elon musk takes a long drag on a joint* "If you really think about it, all divers are paedophiles"

Reply Retweet Favorite
What if we sent the cave kids... to Mars?
southpaw @nycsouthpaw

What if we sent the cave kids... to Mars?

Reply Retweet Favorite
"A rocket ship.... but for cats."
Stephen Miller @redsteeze

"A rocket ship.... but for cats."

Reply Retweet Favorite

Someone discovered you can sandwich Musk smoking with...virtually anything, and it works.

works with anything
meth lab for cutie @AliceAvizandum

works with anything

Reply Retweet Favorite
just going through my Dumb Guy Shit folder
meth lab for cutie @AliceAvizandum

just going through my Dumb Guy Shit folder

Reply Retweet Favorite

Unfortunately for Musk, immediately following his appearance on the podcast, Tesla's stocks fell as much as 9% on Friday.

At one point it was down $4.20 in pre-market trading (heh).

has anyone noticed the stock was down $4.20 in pre-market trading?
Ryan Mac @RMac18

has anyone noticed the stock was down $4.20 in pre-market trading?

Reply Retweet Favorite

But, hey, at least he has some 🔥memes to keep him warm at night.

PAPA: Elon, Elon ELON: Yes, papa? PAPA: Smoking weeds? ELON: No, papa. PAPA: Making frowns? ELON: No, papa. PAPA: Open your webcam. ELON: https://t.co/1r4MXHMfaH
Jeremy Woodcock @jwPencilAndPad

PAPA: Elon, Elon ELON: Yes, papa? PAPA: Smoking weeds? ELON: No, papa. PAPA: Making frowns? ELON: No, papa. PAPA: Open your webcam. ELON: https://t.co/1r4MXHMfaH

Reply Retweet Favorite
💬Insecurity: I will always be apart of you 💬Anxiety: I wonder what could go wrong today 💬Elon Musk: ' iM So Fuxkinqqq High Men , WTFF &lt;3
LilSasquatch @lilsasquatch66

💬Insecurity: I will always be apart of you 💬Anxiety: I wonder what could go wrong today 💬Elon Musk: ' iM So Fuxkinqqq High Men , WTFF &lt;3

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT