@spann big hail storm here on Fort Carson, Co

A dangerous storm that produced baseball-sized hail pelted down on Colorado Springs on Monday. The storm caused massive damage, injured 14 people, and even killed two animals at the local zoo.

A news release provided to BuzzFeed News by Cheyenne Mountain Zoo reported that there were "human and animal injuries, including two animal deaths" caused by a severe thunderstorm that produced large hailstones.

Nine people were sent to the hospital with injuries sustained from the hail, and five others were treated at the scene, said the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Sadly, two zoo animals — a 13-year-old Cape vulture named Motswari and 4-year-old Daisy, a Muscovy duck — died in the storm.