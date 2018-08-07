Terrifying Baseball-Sized Hail In Colorado Caused Serious Injuries And Killed Two Zoo Animals
Fourteen people reportedly sustained injuries from the storm, and a vulture and a duck sadly died at a local zoo.
A dangerous storm that produced baseball-sized hail pelted down on Colorado Springs on Monday. The storm caused massive damage, injured 14 people, and even killed two animals at the local zoo.
A news release provided to BuzzFeed News by Cheyenne Mountain Zoo reported that there were "human and animal injuries, including two animal deaths" caused by a severe thunderstorm that produced large hailstones.
Nine people were sent to the hospital with injuries sustained from the hail, and five others were treated at the scene, said the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
Sadly, two zoo animals — a 13-year-old Cape vulture named Motswari and 4-year-old Daisy, a Muscovy duck — died in the storm.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo representatives said they immediately rushed guests and animals to a shelter during the "unprecedented storm." A number of employees at the zoo were injured in the process.
One video showed scared bears at the zoo running to safety as the massive hailstones slammed into water.
ADVERTISEMENT
The city is also recovering from significant infrastructure damage from the hail. Images of badly damaged cars and buildings were being shared across social media.
People took photos of a single chunk of hail next to an actual baseball for scale.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.