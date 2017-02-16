This Mom Sent Her College Teen A Care Package Of Trash He Was Supposed To Take Out

Connor Cox

"I have raised and taught Connor better than this, and his actions deserve consequences — even if they are humorous," Terri told BuzzFeed News.

Apparently, there was a verbal agreement made between Connor and his mom that when he was home, he was to carry out all of his normal duties and chores.

"I guess I thought I could get away with it all and have her clean it up, but she showed me otherwise," Connor said.