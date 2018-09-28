BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Teens Who Got The Trendy Infinity Symbol Tattoo In The Late 2000s Have A Great Sense Of Humor About It Now

Teens Who Got The Trendy Infinity Symbol Tattoo In The Late 2000s Have A Great Sense Of Humor About It Now

"I fully embrace that I’m pretty basic," one person said jokingly to BuzzFeed News. Others said they're getting theirs removed.

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 28, 2018, at 1:37 p.m. ET

On Sunday, user @kaiteasley jokingly and rhetorically asked Twitter if we should "check up on the girls who got a tattoo of an infinity symbol" in the late-2000s-to-early 2010s* or if we should "let them be."

should we check up on the girls who got a tattoo of an infinity symbol in 2014 or should we let them be
kate @kaiteasley

should we check up on the girls who got a tattoo of an infinity symbol in 2014 or should we let them be

Reply Retweet Favorite

*For quick reference, even though many infinity symbols were inked before the late-2000s, and many were inked thereafter, there was a moment in history where these tattoos drastically increased in popularity among young people in the late-2000s.

The pervasiveness of this specific tattoo could be attributed to Tumblr, where images of the design were uploaded and reblogged in droves during that time.

If you were young person between the years of, say, 2009 and 2014, you know the tattoo. And you know there was a sudden and random rise of them.

View this post on

People online instantly understood the reference. Some who have the tattoo even felt ~attacked~.

LET ME BE!!!!! I WAS 18!!! Fuck https://t.co/5QYhc4VcSU
T @ttaylormagro

LET ME BE!!!!! I WAS 18!!! Fuck https://t.co/5QYhc4VcSU

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, very quickly, those who did get the tattoo during that era showed themselves and bravely showed their ink.

@srslyautumn @kaiteasley Where’s the John green quote at though?
𝒜𝔲𝔯𝔬𝔯𝔞 @gyalrora

@srslyautumn @kaiteasley Where’s the John green quote at though?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some responded with an amazing and subtly dark sense of humor about it.

@kaiteasley My life is falling apart thanks for asking
𝓡𝓪𝓬𝓱𝓪𝓮𝓵 𝓥.🌴🌞 @RachaelValias

@kaiteasley My life is falling apart thanks for asking

Reply Retweet Favorite

"My life is falling apart thanks for asking," a now-24 year old Rachael Valias of Jacksonville, Florida, tweeted.

"I was laughing my butt off when I first saw the tweet because all of us who got an infinity symbol were being targeted," she told BuzzFeed News.

Valias said she got her infinity symbol tattoo in 2011 with her sister, when she was 18 years old, because it represented an "infinite love" they shared together.

Rachael Valias

"I was inspired to get the tattoo because it was a sisterhood tattoo," she said. So she and her sister decided to get matching ones together.

She recalled that in 2011 the design was "a new fad," especially among young women, along with "dream catchers and feather tattoos."

Valias does not regret the tattoo at all. "My tattoo is still meaningful to me since it was done out of love and with good intentions," she said. However, if she could re-do the tattoo, she would have preferred "a better design."

Caitlin Bailey-Garafola, who's now a 31-year-old high school teacher in Texas, told BuzzFeed News, she thought she was being "a lot more creative" about the tattoo design at the time.

@kaiteasley IT WAS 2005 AND IM FINE
cbg @cbailey7387

@kaiteasley IT WAS 2005 AND IM FINE

Reply Retweet Favorite

Bailey-Garafora said she got hers ahead of the curve, in 2005.

"This was before Pinterest so I think we thought we were a lot more creative than we were," she joked.

She was also 18 at the time, and got the tattoo with her best friend to represent their everlasting bond.

Caitlin Bailey-Garafola

"We do laugh at ourselves all the time for getting such a 'basic' tattoo but it has a lot of memories attached to it," she said.

Bailey-Garafola said it was her very first tattoo and she was "barely 18" at the time.

While she found the original tweet calling the fad out "hilarious," she still looks at her ink fondly today.

"Sarah and I just celebrated 22 years of friendship so I don’t have any regrets in getting it," she said.

24-year-old Stephanie Emerson of Denton, Texas, said she, too, shares an infinity tattoo with her best friend. And they, too, got theirs when they turned 18 in 2012.

@alliekrum @kaiteasley Ugh I’m hanging in there
Stephanie Emerson @Stephmae94

@alliekrum @kaiteasley Ugh I’m hanging in there

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I didn’t know it was popular at the time," she said. "I noticed them about a year later."

"It’s one of those things that snowballed I’m sure," she added. "Maybe a celebrity got one and that’s when the seed was planted."

"I fully embrace that I’m pretty basic," Emerson said jokingly.

Stephanie Emerson

"If I hadn’t gotten it with [my best friend], I would definitely regret it."

She now looks at the tattoo and is reminded of "hanging out when we were young doing random stuff."

Emily Rupp, 23, of Buffalo, New York, told BuzzFeed News she tattooed a tiny infinity symbol on the inside of her ring finger herself (yes, she did it herself — !!!) when she was just 17-years-old.

@kaiteasley 2012 and I’m doing just fine 😁 Still loving my little infinity
Emily ∞ @EmilyRuppx3

@kaiteasley 2012 and I’m doing just fine 😁 Still loving my little infinity

Reply Retweet Favorite

The tattoo on her finger represents an "infinite love for when I eventually get married," she said.

Rupp admits that she, like many others, decided on the design because it was "trendy" at the time. Nonetheless, it's still meaningful to her.

&quot;I think a lot of people got the tattoo at the time because it was trendy, like so many other things have become trendy, like the under-boob mandala tattoos or lower back tattoos back in the day,&quot; she said.Rupp has no regrets about her tattoo.
Emily Rupp

"I think a lot of people got the tattoo at the time because it was trendy, like so many other things have become trendy, like the under-boob mandala tattoos or lower back tattoos back in the day," she said.

Rupp has no regrets about her tattoo.

One woman admitted she does cringe a bit at hers.

@kaiteasley Literally in the process of getting mine removed from 2011 💀😹
Emily @Dudeitsemily

@kaiteasley Literally in the process of getting mine removed from 2011 💀😹

Reply Retweet Favorite

Emily Edlund of NYC, 25, who was inspired to get one at age 18 after seeing an image on Tumblr, is now in the process of getting it removed "because of the fact that it turned into a basic white girl tattoo," she told BuzzFeed News.

"I had seen a picture on Tumblr of all places of one that had 'faith' or something in it and I thought I was being original by replacing the wording with 'strength,'" she said, laughing.

"I didn’t know anyone at the time that had the tattoo so I thought I was good until it exploded and became the 'basic white girl' tattoo."

That moment in life and pop culture did teach her a lesson, she said.

Emily Edlund

"It taught me to put more individuality in my tattoo ideas and try to get only original ones or truly meaningful ones."

"I still think having strength is very important, but there are different ways to say it," Edlund explained, chuckling.

"I think it was the time of teen angst, and people around them got them because we had so many 'problems' and 'issues.' So we wanted to show how we got through them."

Edlund joked she "also had the side scene bangs that covered one eye."

And it wasn't exclusively young women who were apart of the trend.

@kaiteasley guilty 😔 but got mine covered up four years later.
Satan's Bottom @BrodieVonTease

@kaiteasley guilty 😔 but got mine covered up four years later.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Brodie Morris, 25, of Tulsa said he thought it was "a cool idea" at the time, but a few years later, he said he noticed "everybody had the same tattoo."

"When I saw the tweet, I think I literally laughed out loud and sent it to friends because the anchor and infinity tattoo is so basic, and cliche — regardless what ‘creative’ words you incorporate," said Morris.

"The tattoo means absolutely nothing to me now," he told BuzzFeed News.

Brodie Morris

He's since had it blended into a large, colorful design covering his entire forearm.

"Honestly didn’t mean anything to me when I got it done," he said.

"It just seemed like a cool, first tattoo to get."

Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Contribute
ADVERTISEMENT