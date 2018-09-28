Teens Who Got The Trendy Infinity Symbol Tattoo In The Late 2000s Have A Great Sense Of Humor About It Now

*For quick reference, even though many infinity symbols were inked before the late-2000s, and many were inked thereafter, there was a moment in history where these tattoos drastically increased in popularity among young people in the late-2000s.

The pervasiveness of this specific tattoo could be attributed to Tumblr, where images of the design were uploaded and reblogged in droves during that time.

If you were young person between the years of, say, 2009 and 2014, you know the tattoo. And you know there was a sudden and random rise of them.