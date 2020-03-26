A Teen's Family Turned Their Garage Into A Club During Quarantine So Her Brother Could Celebrate Turning 21

"My mom and dad put in a lot of work to make sure it seemed as real as possible. My mom even made my dad memorize lines!"

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today. A teen's parents transformed their home into "Club Quarantine" for her brother's 21st birthday, and people have really admired the family's spirit during tough times.

Emily Torchia is an 18-year-old from Roseland, New Jersey. She told BuzzFeed News the joke and all its planning, which she later posted on TikTok, actually brought the family closer together. "The night of [my brother's] 21st was a great night. My mom and dad put in a lot of work to make sure it seemed as real as possible," she said. "My mom even made my dad memorize lines!" "In fact, it made this time in quarantine easier." Because her brother couldn't go anywhere, it was her mom's idea to bring a bar/club to him. Torchia's dad played the bouncer, and her mom became the bartender. Her mom even scripted the whole thing, she said.

Emily Torchia