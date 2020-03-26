A Teen's Family Turned Their Garage Into A Club During Quarantine So Her Brother Could Celebrate Turning 21
"My mom and dad put in a lot of work to make sure it seemed as real as possible. My mom even made my dad memorize lines!"
A teen's parents transformed their home into "Club Quarantine" for her brother's 21st birthday, and people have really admired the family's spirit during tough times.
Emily Torchia is an 18-year-old from Roseland, New Jersey. She told BuzzFeed News the joke and all its planning, which she later posted on TikTok, actually brought the family closer together.
"The night of [my brother's] 21st was a great night. My mom and dad put in a lot of work to make sure it seemed as real as possible," she said. "My mom even made my dad memorize lines!"
"In fact, it made this time in quarantine easier."
Because her brother couldn't go anywhere, it was her mom's idea to bring a bar/club to him. Torchia's dad played the bouncer, and her mom became the bartender.
Her mom even scripted the whole thing, she said.
"Welcome to Club Quarantine!" Torchia's mom hilariously exclaims in the TikTok. "It's our policy we give you a free green tea shot. And we let the bouncer, waitress, and I'll do one with you."
The video has been viewed nearly 5 million times since Monday. And the comments are full of praise for her family, but especially her parents.
"Parent goals! This is some wholesome stuff," one person wrote.
"Most wholesome healthy video I've seen today," wrote another.
Torchia said she and her family are "very close" and they "do stuff like this all the time," but she's glad it brightened people's days.
"The comments are full of positive words about my family and my great parents. I always knew that they were grea,t but the fact that over 4 million people saw this video and said the same is very heartwarming and something that my parents deserve as well," she added.
