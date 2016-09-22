BuzzFeed News

Um, There's A New Trend Where Teens Are Roasting Each Other And Yelling "Huh!"

Um, There's A New Trend Where Teens Are Roasting Each Other And Yelling "Huh!"

But not all teens: Some are calling the trend “mean."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on September 22, 2016, at 3:47 p.m. ET

If you're wondering what some young people are doing at school nowadays, here is your answer.

😭😂 #huhchallenge
⚜Jüłìšśã @VazquezJulissa5

😭😂 #huhchallenge

You see, there's a new ~internet trend~ where friends and classmates are dragging one another and filming it.

#huhchallenge @BabyMcKnig
The C Vaught🐐 @_cvaught

#huhchallenge @BabyMcKnig

It's called the "Huh Challenge" and usually involves someone going around calling people out, then shouting "Huhhhhhhhh."

#huhchallenge
Rachelle @rachelle18_

#huhchallenge

#huhchallenge 😂😂😂
jhoov @its_mee_jordan

#huhchallenge 😂😂😂

You can thank this video specifically, which went viral last week, for possibly being the first documented #HuhChallenge roast in history.

Twitter: @danial_babar
Twitter: @danial_babar

Quickly thereafter, it inspired a bunch of other people to do the same. Teens are now running around with a camera, surprise-roasting everyone they encounter, and cutting together their best roasts in videos.

#huhchallenge amosc:kim_skates cuz thats where I post these
Maria Kim @MariaKim32

#huhchallenge amosc:kim_skates cuz thats where I post these

#huhchallenge
Adreana Marino @adreana_marino

#huhchallenge

Huh challenge 😂
jane pee @chalupagaragan

Huh challenge 😂

It's everywhere, and no one is safe. They're even bringing it home and roasting their family members.

Don't be mistaken, we love eachother😉 #huhchallenge ft.bro
mf➰ @FejeranMariah

Don't be mistaken, we love eachother😉 #huhchallenge ft.bro

MY MOM MAKES ME LAUGH OMG AHHAHA #huhchallenge #thehuhchallenge
@slaymelia

MY MOM MAKES ME LAUGH OMG AHHAHA #huhchallenge #thehuhchallenge

Twitter: @chalupagaragan

There are even Twitter accounts dedicated to aggregating the best (and equally worst) Huh Challenges. Interestingly, Twitter apparently suspended the first and original @TheHuhChallenge account.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Twitter to learn more about the suspension.
Twitter: @huhchallenge2

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Twitter to learn more about the suspension.

The new trend can be done in good humor...

#HuhChallenge 😂🐶
Alfred Hitchcock @alfrednguyen96

#HuhChallenge 😂🐶

But some people are finding it bothersome and flat-out mean.

Twitter: @Little__Giggles
Twitter: @szarrrro

While others are thoroughly enjoying this mass Snapchat movement.

Twitter: @delaneylouiise
Twitter: @_Lillls

But not everyone is jumping on the trend to take one another down ;) — they're putting a more positive spin on it.

Twitter: @spookyjuli
Twitter: @yann_emm2

But no matter how you feel about it (or if you're still confused, like the rest of us) one thing is certain.

Twitter: @Makaylla420
