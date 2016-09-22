Um, There's A New Trend Where Teens Are Roasting Each Other And Yelling "Huh!"
But not all teens: Some are calling the trend “mean."
If you're wondering what some young people are doing at school nowadays, here is your answer.
You see, there's a new ~internet trend~ where friends and classmates are dragging one another and filming it.
It's called the "Huh Challenge" and usually involves someone going around calling people out, then shouting "Huhhhhhhhh."
ADVERTISEMENT
You can thank this video specifically, which went viral last week, for possibly being the first documented #HuhChallenge roast in history.
Quickly thereafter, it inspired a bunch of other people to do the same. Teens are now running around with a camera, surprise-roasting everyone they encounter, and cutting together their best roasts in videos.
ADVERTISEMENT
It's everywhere, and no one is safe. They're even bringing it home and roasting their family members.
There are even Twitter accounts dedicated to aggregating the best (and equally worst) Huh Challenges. Interestingly, Twitter apparently suspended the first and original @TheHuhChallenge account.
ADVERTISEMENT
The new trend can be done in good humor...
But some people are finding it bothersome and flat-out mean.
While others are thoroughly enjoying this mass Snapchat movement.
ADVERTISEMENT
But not everyone is jumping on the trend to take one another down ;) — they're putting a more positive spin on it.
But no matter how you feel about it (or if you're still confused, like the rest of us) one thing is certain.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.