A Teen Learned A Valuable Lesson About Oversharing On Social Media After Her Saga With Her Cheating Ex Went Viral

Kylie Griswold told BuzzFeed News she “learned how fast posts can spread” after a post she made about her relationship went viral.

An 18-year-old who rode the fast social media tsunami of fame to infamy said she's learned a valuable lesson about sharing intimate details of her life on the internet.



Kylie Griswold told BuzzFeed News she "learned how fast posts can spread" after an initial tweet she shared on June 1 went viral. In the tweet, she publicly shamed her boyfriend after finding out he had cheated on her.

"My bf cheated on me so I logged into his snap & posted these on his story. Xoxo enjoy," the tweet, which has been retweeted over 7,500 times and liked over 66,000 times, read.

The teen shared screenshots of Snapchats she posted on her boyfriend's account. She had uploaded photos of them in happier times with captions like, "We were so good together before I decided to stick my dick in someone else." Griswold, who's from Michigan, said her boyfriend was "surprised" when he discovered she had posted on his Snapchat account because he lives in another state.



"He woke up late in the day so he had no idea what was happening on his account. He lives two states away from me, so he called me immediately," she said. People supported Griswold after her tweet went viral.



"Show em who’s boss baby," one person responded. "GIRL YOU'RE A 10 AND HES A 3 HE DID YOU A FAVOR," another wrote.

Five days later, however, Griswold decided to make amends and get back together with her ex.



"Although drinking is no excuse to cheat, it played a factor in this case," she said. "I’ve seen him in his lower points than this, but I refuse to let him fight his battles alone. He’s grown tremendously since we met two years ago."



She felt compelled to update the world as publicly as she had shamed him for cheating. "My apologies for causing such a ruckus just to get back together with him! In conclusion, everyone fucks up. We’re all human. I’m officially canceled," she wrote in a follow-up tweet June 6, attaching a video of them together.

Griswold said he felt she had to "update people on Twitter" because she "was tired of seeing him dragged for his appearance."



"He already suffers from a low self-confidence, which also played a factor in the cheating itself, and I felt like he wasn’t handling the backlash very well," she added. People responded very promptly with all the clown memes, signifying that she was a fool for getting back together with him.



Others, mostly women, expressed how disappointed they were in her.



"Once a cheater always a cheater," many advised.

Griswold told BuzzFeed News that while she doesn't necessarily regret her decision to get back together with her ex or her tweets, she felt "unprepared" for the response. "I had 200 followers when this post when viral and it hasn’t stopped yet," she said. Her account @kyliegriswold97 now has over 9,200 followers. Then came the extremely personal attacks and harassment. A handful of people have taken to DM'ing her to viciously shame her for her decisions. "I was unprepared for the severity of hate coming my way," said Griswold.

"I hope and pray that people start to understand that you never know what you’d do in a situation until you live it yourself," she added. "I simply am just not ready to give up on my relationship."



She also expressed that just because she shared her private relationship drama online, she doesn't believe it should give anyone license to harass and berate her. "I ... want people to be more aware of the things they say online," she said. "I just don’t have the energy to defend myself against every stranger that disagrees with me, but they things they say are disrespectful and I could never imagine feeling entitled enough to speak to a stranger about their life like that." Still, said Griswold, "it was truly an experience filled with growth." She has realized "the mistake of making my life too public," she later tweeted.

